Bobrovsky Shines As Panthers Take Game 1 Against Hurricanes

The Florida Panthers took Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes 5-2. Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky saved 31 of 33 shots, his second time with 30+ saves in the last four games.

The Panthers are heating up at the right time. After losing seven of their last 10 regular season games, they are now 9-4 in the playoffs with four wins by two or more goals in the past five games. Bobrovsky has a save percentage of .952 in the past five games.

One save at a time. pic.twitter.com/LcU0E86Bdm — x – Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) May 21, 2025

Florida dominated offensively, taking the lead 8:30 into the game and never giving it up. The Panthers scored five goals for the third time in the past four games. Carter Verhaeghe finished with two points, notching one goal and one assist. Tomas Nosek and Evan Rodrigues had two assists each.

Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen had one of his poorest showings of the season. His save percentage of .750 was the lowest he’s had in his 32 starts. Tuesday’s game was also only the third time he allowed five or more goals this season.

Brad Marchand and Shane Gostisbehere went at it in the third period. Gostisbehere intentionally shot the puck toward Marchand, so Marchand charged Gostisbehere and immediately dropped the gloves. Marchand was ejected from the game.

Shayne Gostisbehere and Brad Marchand go at it after Gostisbehere fired a puck at Marchand 😳 pic.twitter.com/stikyScHqK — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 21, 2025

The Panthers simply outplayed the Hurricanes. Despite fewer shots, fewer hits, fewer faceoff wins, fewer power play opportunities, and fewer takeaways, the Panthers seemingly dominated. It’s hard to predict a series based on one game, but the Hurricanes might be in trouble if they can’t tie the series before heading to Sunrise.

You can catch Game 2 Thursday night on TNT at 8:00 p.m.