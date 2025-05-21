Gators’ Klonowski Scores 2-Under, Best Perfomance By Gator Freshman At Nationals

Share Facebook

Twitter

Florida freshman golfer Addison Klonowski shot 2-under in the final round of the NCAA National Championships on Monday at Omni La Costa and finished T24 overall, the best performance by a Gator freshman at nationals in 2 decades.

https://twitter.com/GatorsGolf/status/1924656410014712148

Klinical Performance

Klonowski’s 2-under final round gave her a score of 290 (+2) and was one of 11 golfers on the day who finished the round 2-under or better. In 72 holes, she had 11 birdies, 50 pars, and 12 bogeys, improving on her score each round of the tournament.

After redshirting last season, Klonowski has made significant strides on the links this year. The Naples, Florida native earned a spot on the SEC All-Freshman Team. She secured match-clinching points in the SEC Quarterfinals vs. LSU as well as in the semifinals against Arkansas. The talented freshman was in the Gators lineup for their 12 tournaments and led the team in top-25 finishes with 10 and under par rounds at 13.

“I am really happy for this group and all they accomplished this year,” said head coach Emily Glaser. “They really bought in from day one and made great strides both on and off the golf course.”

On The Right Track

Florida’s lineup featured a crop of young golfers who gained valuable experience on the course this season. The Gators finished the season ranked No. 17, even with a lineup featuring solely freshmen and sophomores.

“I am looking forward to seeing what is in the future for these young women and am proud to be their coach,” Glaser said.

The Gators had five tournament title wins as a team this season and advanced to the NCAA National Championships for the first time since 2019. This feat came after a 2nd place finish in the SEC tournament as well as a top three effort at the Charlottesville regional.