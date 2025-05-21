New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers center Jahlil Okafor (15) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Knicks Host Pacers in Game 1 of NBA Eastern Conference Finals

The NBA Eastern Conference Finals begin at Madison Square Garden tonight with the three-seed Knicks (51-31) facing off the four-seed Pacers (50-32). Tipoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m..

This will be the ninth time that Indiana and New York have met each other in the playoffs. Most recently last postseason, with the Pacers beating the Knicks in last season’s Eastern Conference Semifinals, reigniting this historic rivalry.

The Knicks are coming into this game with three days of rest following their 38-point victory in Game 6 against the Celtics. Indiana has been off even longer, resting for a week after taking down Cleveland in five games.

Brunson and the Knicks

The last time that the Knicks played in an Eastern Conference Final was in 2000 against Reggie Miller and the Pacers. New York comes into this series after defeating the reigning NBA champions. The Knicks have been great even while they are down, winning after 20-point deficits in both Game 1 and 2 against the Celtics.

Jalen Brunson leads the team with an average of 28.8 points and 7.7 assists per game this postseason. While Karl-Anthony Towns has an average of 11.3 rebounds per game this postseason, a high amongst players on the four teams left in the playoffs.

Haliburton and the Pacers

This is the Pacers second straight conference finals, last postseason losing to the eventual champions Celtics in four games.

The Pacers are one of ten teams that have never won the NBA Finals. They are one of five who have been to the Finals but never won. Indiana’s one and only Finals appearance came in 2000,  after defeating the Knicks in six games that postseason.

Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam hope to lead the Pacers to their second Finals. A Pacers team that is coming off of a dismantling of the one-seeded Cavaliers. Indiana has five players averaging over 14.5 points per game this postseason.

Up Next

The series begins tonight with tipoff scheduled for 8:00 p.m..

The Knicks will host the Pacers for Game 1 and 2 of the seven-game series, before the teams travel west to Indianapolis for two games.

The winner of this series will play the winner of Timberwolves-Thunder in the NBA Finals starting June 5.

