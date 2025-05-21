Knicks Host Pacers in Game 1 of NBA Eastern Conference Finals

Share Facebook

The NBA Eastern Conference Finals begin at Madison Square Garden tonight with the three-seed Knicks (51-31) facing off the four-seed Pacers (50-32). Tipoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m..

This will be the ninth time that Indiana and New York have met each other in the playoffs. Most recently last postseason, with the Pacers beating the Knicks in last season’s Eastern Conference Semifinals, reigniting this historic rivalry.

The Knicks are coming into this game with three days of rest following their 38-point victory in Game 6 against the Celtics. Indiana has been off even longer, resting for a week after taking down Cleveland in five games.

Indiana. New York. A rivalry renewed. 🍿 After a thrilling 7-game battle in last year's East Semis, Tyrese Haliburton, Pascal Siakam and the Pacers meet Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns and the Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals! Game 1 at MSG tips tonight at 8:00pm/et on… pic.twitter.com/A8mwj47GH1 — NBA (@NBA) May 21, 2025

Brunson and the Knicks

The last time that the Knicks played in an Eastern Conference Final was in 2000 against Reggie Miller and the Pacers. New York comes into this series after defeating the reigning NBA champions. The Knicks have been great even while they are down, winning after 20-point deficits in both Game 1 and 2 against the Celtics.

Jalen Brunson leads the team with an average of 28.8 points and 7.7 assists per game this postseason. While Karl-Anthony Towns has an average of 11.3 rebounds per game this postseason, a high amongst players on the four teams left in the playoffs.

don't get JB started 😤 23 PTS | 6 REB | 6 AST pic.twitter.com/J6sUfICTMo — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) May 17, 2025

Haliburton and the Pacers

This is the Pacers second straight conference finals, last postseason losing to the eventual champions Celtics in four games.

The Pacers are one of ten teams that have never won the NBA Finals. They are one of five who have been to the Finals but never won. Indiana’s one and only Finals appearance came in 2000, after defeating the Knicks in six games that postseason.

Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam hope to lead the Pacers to their second Finals. A Pacers team that is coming off of a dismantling of the one-seeded Cavaliers. Indiana has five players averaging over 14.5 points per game this postseason.

play the tape 🎞️ the moments that made a difference in our Eastern Conference Semifinals series win over the Cavaliers 👏 pic.twitter.com/6pcQdQn4SV — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) May 15, 2025

Up Next

The series begins tonight with tipoff scheduled for 8:00 p.m..

The Knicks will host the Pacers for Game 1 and 2 of the seven-game series, before the teams travel west to Indianapolis for two games.

The winner of this series will play the winner of Timberwolves-Thunder in the NBA Finals starting June 5.