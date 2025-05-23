NCAA Gainesville Super Regional: Florida Softball Step Closer To WCWS

Share Facebook

Reagan Walsh hit a three-run home run in the first inning and Ava Brown belted a two-run blast in the fifth to support the two-hit pitching of Keagan Rothrock in three seed Florida’s 6-1 win Friday against Georgia in Game 1 of the best-of-three Gainesville Super Regional at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.

Rothrock (15-5) gave up the two hits and the one unearned run in going the distance. She struck out seven, walked three and hit a batter to put the Gators (47-14) one win away from clinching a berth in next week’s Women’s College World Series at Oklahoma City.

“Keagan had a great game for us today,” Florida coach Tim Walton said. “One of the best she’s had for us in a long time. She really set the tone for us and, obviously, Reagan doing the same thing on a full-count in the first inning, really giving us that breathing room.

“In a Super Regional, there’s nothing really better than that. I thought we did a really good job, up and down the lineup.”

Game 2 against Georgia (34-22) is set for an 11 a.m. start Saturday (ESPN). The if-necessary game would be played Sunday, with a start time to be determined. The Gators are bidding for their 13th trip to the WCWS.

Kendra Falby contributed a RBI double in the fifth.