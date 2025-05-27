Florida Gators begin their path back to Omaha in Conway, SC

Share Facebook

The NCAA baseball selection show Monday officially revealed that the Florida Gators will begin their path back to Omaha and the College World Series in Conway, SC.

Ranked No. 15, the Gators earned a two-seed in the Conway Regional, which Coastal Carolina will host starting Friday, May 30.

The region consists of No.1-seed Coastal Carolina (48-11, 26-4 SBC), No.2-seed Florida (38-20, 15-15 SEC), No.3-seed East Carolina (33-25, 13-14 AA) and No. 4-seed Fairfield (39-17, 21-8 MAAC).

While it seemed impossible back in early April when Florida was staring at a 1-11 conference record, the Gators got hot and were able to turn their season around.

Finishing the regular season 14-3 in SEC play, and winners of their sixth straight series. This group made history by being the first SEC team to start 2-10 or worse in conference play and still make the tournament.

It is the 17th year in a row that the Gators have punched their tickets to the big dance under head coach Kevin O’Sullivan and the 40th all-time in program history.

The Gators will try to return to Omaha for the third consecutive year, which only Tennessee can do in this year’s field. If Florida were to make it to the promised land, it would be the 10th time in the O’Sullivan era.

Florida will open with No. 3 seed East Carolina on Friday at Noon Eastern on ESPN2. If they win, they will play the winner of Coastal Carolina and Fairfield on Saturday at 6 p.m. Eastern. A loss will put them in the losers bracket, where they will play Saturday at Noon Eastern.

If Florida is to make it out of the regional, they will play the winner of the Auburn regional. That region consists of Auburn, Central Connecticut State, Stetson, and NC State.