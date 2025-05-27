May 21, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts with forward Aaron Nesmith (23) during the second half for game one of the eastern conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Pacers Host Knicks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals

T.J. Tedesco May 27, 2025

The New York Knicks stay on the road to battle the Indiana Pacers tonight in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Indiana looks to take a commanding 3-1 lead and bounce back from a Game 3 loss. New York wants to keep the momentum rolling after a 20-point comeback and tie the series at two.

Knicks Turning the Corner

New York started the series off with an absolute collapse in the opening matchup. The late-game meltdown continued in Game 2 at the hands of Pascal Siakam’s 39-point masterclass.

In Game 3, the Pacers started hot, building a 20-point lead in the second quarter. The Knicks chipped away at the deficit but were down double digits headed into the fourth. Jalen Bruson was in foul trouble, giving the Pacers added momentum.

Karl-Anthony Towns came alive in the final quarter, scoring 20 of his 24 total points. This performance fueled New York to a much-needed Game 3 victory.

https://twitter.com/nyknicks/status/1927107780692820386

Haliburton Holds the Key

The Pacers need a big performance from Tyrese Haliburton.

The talented playmaker has no trouble dishing the rock, but has struggled from behind the arc this series, shooting 9-for-30. A three-point clinic from the point guard could bring Indiana one step closer to its second-ever NBA Finals.

Up Next

This series has been nothing short of phenomenal, with each game coming down to the wire.

Indiana has a chance to take a strong 3-1 lead, while New York looks to tie the series and head back to Madison Square Garden.

The star-studded matchup between Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Haliburton tips off tonight at 8 p.m.

