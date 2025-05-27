Thunder Beat Timberwolves in Hard-Fought Game 4, Take 3-1 Series Lead

Share Facebook

Twitter

Behind star performances from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams, the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals. The Thunder will head home for Game 5 with a 3-1 series lead.

Down two with 0.3 seconds left, Minnesota tried for an inbounds lob from near half court, but Williams intercepted it to seal the win for the Thunder. Oklahoma City is now one win away from the NBA Finals for the first time since 2012.

https://twitter.com/espn/status/1927207815665328517

Shai Continues to Shine

Gilgeous-Alexander, the NBA’s MVP this season, nearly recorded a triple-double, with 40 points, 10 rebounds, and 9 assists. His partner-in-crime, Williams, scored 34 points, catching fire from beyond the arc with six triples. Big man Chet Holmgren added 21 points in 33 minutes, helping the Thunder roar back after losing Game 3 by 42 points.

“I tried to just lose myself in the competition, be aggressive, pick my spots,” Gilgeous-Alexander said.

Bench Erupts for Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards had a quieter night after back-to-back 30-point games, scoring 16 off 13 shots. Julius Randle had only five after scoring 24 points in the Game 3 win. Minnesota’s bench kept the competition close throughout. Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who is a cousin of SGA, scored 23, leading all Timberwolves, while Donte DiVincenzo added 21.

“I didn’t get enough shots to say I struggled.” Anthony Edwards had 16 points on 13 shots in Game 4 — his third-fewest points and tied for second-fewest shot attempts in a playoff game in his career. pic.twitter.com/RS4tCL57uq — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 27, 2025

Both teams struggled to control the ball in this offense-powered matchup. Minnesota turned it over 23 times to Oklahoma City’s 14.

Game Time

The Thunder look to close out the series and advance to the NBA Finals in Game 5 on Wednesday.

Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m.