Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett (9) moves the puck as Carolina Hurricanes left wing Jordan Martinook (48) defends during the second period in game four of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Stanley Cup Playoffs Preview: Panthers vs Hurricanes – Game 5

kyleegreer May 28, 2025

The Florida Panthers are just one win away from the Stanley Cup Finals, leading the series 3-1 over the Carolina Hurricanes. However, the Canes seek to keep the series rolling, in hopes of securing a Game 6 in Sunrise.

Panthers Missing Pieces

The Panthers conceded an uncharacteristic three goals in their Game 5 loss. Another stellar performance by goalie Sergei Bobrovsky kept the game in reach behind his 25 saves.

During this matchup, the Panthers were without leading-scorer Sam Reinhart, as well as defenders Niko Mikkola and A.J Greer. All three featuring heavily in Florida’s run these playoffs, their return for tonight’s game could lead to a major swing in favor of the Cats

https://twitter.com/FlaPanthers/status/1927810200116801686

The Panthers hope to regain some energy in Raleigh with a third consecutive Stanley Cup Finals appearance in reach.

Carolina Hurricanes

Securing their first win this series on Monday night, Carolina also ended a 15-game conference finals losing streak.

Opening up the scoring for Game 4, Logan Stankoven, found the back of the net giving the Canes their first lead in the entire series. As the third period came to an end, Sebastian Aho and Jordan Staal put the finishing touches on a Carolina win with an empty net goal for each.

Head Coach Rod Brind’Amour says the Canes have the recipe for success for this upcoming game, and that is scoring first. Used to getting out in front of opponents early, Carolina needs to get on the board before Florida tonight if they hope to make a comeback in this series.

https://twitter.com/Canes/status/1927176939967586338

Despite the series heading back to Raleigh, an obvious advantage for the Carolina Hurricanes, they must continue to manage the puck well and handle the Panthers’ explosive third line, which heled them shut out the Cats in Game 4/

Looking Forward

The Carolina Hurricanes hope to keep their slim chance alive tonight against the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of this Best-of-7 series @8:00 pm at the Lenovo Center.

About kyleegreer

