Ten-time All-American gymnast eMjae Frazier transferred from Cal to Florida Tuesday. The New Jersey native will compete in the Orange and Blue for her senior season.

https://twitter.com/EmjaeFrazier/status/1927462896608383100

Career Highlights

Frazier has three perfect 10.0s in her career. She was the first to ever score a 10 on floor for Cal, which she first accomplished in her freshman year. In the second week of the 2024 season, Frazier achieved a 10 on beam, becoming the first Bear to score perfectly on two events. She also holds the three highest all-around scores in Cal history.

In 2024, the Bears placed second in the NCAA National Championship Finals, its highest finish in program history. The Gators placed fourth, while LSU won the national title for the first time. At that competition, Frazier shared the highest all-around score of the meet with Haleigh Bryant of LSU.

In Cal’s first year in the ACC, Frazier received five all-conference honors after earning six in the Pac-12. She was also a member of the 2025 ACC Championship team.

“eMjae comes to us with a wealth of competitive and leadership experience,” Florida head coach Jenny Rowland said. “We can’t wait to see her make an impact in Orange and Blue both on and off the floor this season!”

The Gators eliminated the Bears in the regional finals in Tuscaloosa in April, ending Cal’s season and Frazier’s time with the squad. She did not qualify for any individual events at the national championship despite finishing the year prior as the No. 3 all-around gymnast in the NCAA.

The Transfer

On April 21, Frazier announced on Instagram that she would graduate after three years at Cal. She said she would use her final year of eligibility while pursuing a master’s degree.

She now joins Selena Harris-Miranda — who transferred to Florida from UCLA after the 2024 season — on the east coast in their senior seasons. Frazier’s all-around talent can help fill the hole left behind from Gator graduates Leanne Wong and Victoria Nguyen.

The news of Frazier’s flip to Florida comes days after she tumbled across the graduation stage at the University of California, Berkley.

https://twitter.com/EmjaeFrazier/status/1926400239948194006

More change is to be made at Cal, as it lost its co-head coaches to Clemson on May 12. After being with the Bears since 2012, husband and wife Justin Howell and Elisabeth Crandall-Howell replace Amy Smith in the Tigers’ third season.