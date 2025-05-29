Gators Track and Field Day One Recap of East Prelims

Share Facebook

The reigning NCAA Champions in Outdoor Track and Field, the Florida Gators men’s team, travel to Jacksonville to go on the hunt for another championship. The women’s team will be looking for revenge as a team they placed second in 2024, each team participating in the first round of NCAA Tournament competition.

The Gators have had recent success in Jacksonville as in 2023, 23 Florida athletes advanced to the NCAA Championship from the East Region Prelims. The Gators retained five All-American athletes on both the men’s and women’s teams and looked to build on their success heading into this week’s tournament action.

After Wednesday’s performances, Florida clearly means business yet again.

And action…

Day one action began yesterday consisting of all men, mostly running and field events.

🖐️ advance to the Quarterfinals of the 400m! Jenoah McKiver – 45.34//2nd, Q, SB

Reheem Hayles – 45.71//5th, Q

Ashton Schwartzman – 45.84//9th, Q

Rios Prude Jr. – 45.93//13th, q, SB

Nicholas Spikes – 46.37//22nd, q

Justin Braun – 46.54//25th

Malique Smith-Band – 46.63//30th…

Sophomore Leikel Cabrera Gay represented Florida well by placing in the top four and landing a 73.11mm javelin jump. Senior Malcolm Clemons also did quite well for the Gators as he placed seventh in the long jump recording a jump of 7.59m.

The true captain of day one for Florida was Demaris Waters, as he placed second in the 110M Hurdles race coming in at a time of 13.54 just .02 behind first place. Further, Jenoah McKiver placed second in the 400M race finishing at a time of 45.34.

The Gators managed to see success on day one of the East Prelims the Gators had eight athletes advance to the second round.

Head Coach Holloway…

Since joining the Gators in 2007 head coach Mike Holloway has turned the track and field program into an elite and established team. He is the head coach for both the men’s and women’s team and over the course of 23 seasons spent at UF, Mike Holloway has won 14 NCAA Championships with the Gators.

Looking ahead…



Thursday is the first day of the Women’s East Prelims as they will begin their quest for an NCAA Championship in track and field. Follow more coverage of the men’s and women’s NCAA Track and Field East Prelims at wruf.com.