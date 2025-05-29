Milica Vidacic Joins Florida Volleyball

Share Facebook

Florida Volleyball gained their fifth offseason addition in international player Milica Vidačić on Wednesday.

Milica Vidacic

The 6’4 freshman opposite hitter has multiple honors to her name: MVP of the 2024 Serbian Junior Championships, MVP and best scorer at the Serbian National Championships. Vidacic scored 42 points in seven games at the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Girls’ U19 World Championship. She is the first international player that the Gators have recruited this offseason.

She is an important addition to the Florida team that lost senior outside hitters AC Fitzpatrick and Isabel Martin as well as Kennedy Martin, who transferred to Penn State.

International Tour

The Gators wrap up their near two-week international tour Thursday. Florida’s volleyball team has travelled to three countries, Turkey, Slovenia, and Italy, and has played several games while they have been away. The Gators played two games against both the Italian National B Team and OTP Banka Brank, a Slovenian professional volleyball team.

The international tour was set up as a way for players and staff to bond while also getting exposure to competition in the offseason. Not only has Florida volleyball welcomed new players this offseason, but they have welcomed new coaches. Head coach Ryan Theis joins the Gators after long-time head coach Mary Wise announced her retirement in February. This will be the first season that Wise has not coached the Gators since 1990.

Next Up

The Gators’ season opener is scheduled for Aug. 22 against Stanford University at the AVCA First Serve Tournament in Lincoln, NE.