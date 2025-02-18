Ryan Theis Takes Over Florida Volleyball

Share Facebook

Following the retirement of legendary coach Mary Wise after 34 years with the program, Florida volleyball has named her successor. Ryan Theis, a former assistant coach for the Gators, will take the reins for the Gators.

Theis became a head coach following his departure from Florida in 2007 and brings 17 seasons of head coaching experience with him back to Gainesville.

A new chapter begins Welcome, Coach Ryan Theis, as the new leader of Gators Volleyball!#GoGators pic.twitter.com/oWuabr3FSS — Gators Volleyball (@GatorsVB) February 18, 2025

An Impressive Resume

Theis spent the past 11 years coaching at Marquette University, amassing a 248-87 record. His .749 winning percentage is the highest among head coaches in Marquette history. He led the Golden Eagles to 10 NCAA Tournament appearances, advancing to the regional semifinal for the third time in 2024.

The Golden Eagles will be recognized for their third NCAA Regional appearance during the first half of tonight's #MUBB game at @FiservForum. See everyone downtown! #WeAreMarquette pic.twitter.com/qJ8X920Ih6 — Marquette Volleyball (@MarquetteVB) February 11, 2025

Marquette also won three Big East regular-season championships with Theis at the helm. In his 17 years as a head coach, Theis has never had fewer than 21 wins in a season. He ranks in the top-15 among active Division I head coaches in winning percentage. After arriving in Milwaukee in 2014, Theis coached six Marquette players to All-American honors and 16 to the All-Big East team.

Prior to his time at Marquette, Theis was head coach at Ohio University from 2008-2014. Under his leadership, the Bobcats won four Mid-American Conference tournament championships and made four NCAA Championship appearances. Ohio also had three conference player of the year selections during Theis’s tenure.

Gator Connections

Theis spent the 2006 and 2007 seasons at Florida under Wise as offensive and recruiting coordinator. The Gators won a pair of conference titles and went 59-6 during his stint with the program. He also recruited two impressive classes, including the 2008 class which was named the nation’s No. 1 class by PrepVolleyball.com.

His wife, the former Jenny Manz, is a former Gators volleyball alum herself, wearing the orange and blue from 1996-1999. She is one of the most accomplished players in Florida volleyball history, earning All-American and SEC Player of the Year honors.

Congratulations to Jenny Manz Theis on making the Florida Athletics Hall of Fame! http://bit.ly/b4eeIy — Ohio Volleyball (@OhioVolleyball) April 21, 2010

Nicknamed “The Hammer”, Manz was known for her powerful swing and lethal serve. She was the third player in program history to receive two All-American honors and the second player in conference history to be named Player of the Year twice.

What’s Next

Taking over the mantle of a coach like Wise is not an easy task. Theis has the offseason to adjust to his new team and to get the ball rolling on the spring recruiting cycle. He’ll make his debut as Florida’s coach this fall.