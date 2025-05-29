Tampa Bay Rays vs Houston Astros: Game 1 Preview

Share Facebook

Tonight starts the second regular-season series between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Houston Astros. It has only been eight days since they last met, where the Rays bested the Astros with a 2-1 series win at home.

Rays on the Rise

The Rays won took two of three in their last series over Minnesota and have now won seven of their last eight games. They are two games above the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East with a record of 28-27.

Tonight’s starter for the Rays, Shane Baz, has struggled as of late posting a 7.82 ERA in March. However, the righty’s last start against Toronto was an improvement, allowing four hits and one run in 5.2 innings.

Houston Astros

The Houston Astros have a record of 30-25 and second in the AL West. Rookie right-hander Ryan Gusto makes his first career start against Tampa Bay tonight, posting a 3-2 record and 4.58 ERA in his debut season.

After a rocky start, the Astros have been in form as of late with four straight wins heading into tonight.

Rays’ keys to win

The Rays are 10-8 away from home, having played the least road games in the MLB, while Houston has dominated at Daikin Park, posting a 20-10 home record.

Tampa bay will need to keep up its recent success at the plate and see at least five innings from Baz to take the win tonight.

First pitch will be at 8:10 p.m. tonight. Catch live coverage of the game at ESPN Gainesville 98.1/850 AM.