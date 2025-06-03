A Stanley Cup Final rematch: previewing Panthers-Oilers

Share Facebook

It’s Game 7 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final where the Florida Panthers lift the Stanley Cup after a 2-1 win overthe Edmonton Oilers. The teams joined each other in a handshake line — tradition after each series — and congratulated each other after a hard-fought series. Matthew Tkachuk said something in the line to Connor McDavid and Stuart Skinner that stuck with them…

“We’ll see you in the Finals next year.”

Tkachuk stuck to his words as the Oilers and Panthers will go at it again for a rematch in the Cup Final. The Oilers want revenge for coming up short in Game 7. The Panthers want to do what their in-state rival Tampa Bay Lightning did a few years ago — lift Lord Stanley’s mug in back-to-back years. Let’s take a look at what both teams have to offer heading into Game 1 Wednesday.

Differing Offensive Strategies

The Oilers have powered their way through the playoffs with their high-end talent. Connor McDavid leads the NHL in playoff points with 26 with his teammates — Leon Draisatl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — being second and fourth respectively in scoring.

The Panthers’ leading scorer is Aleksander Barkov. He is at 17 points throughout the playoffs. However, the Cats have gone through these playoffs relying on their depth. Ten of their players on their roster have more than 10 points in these playoffs. Second and third in scoring for the Panthers are right behind Barkov. Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett are both at 16 points and Bennett leads the team in goals at 10.

Draft Prospects Meet Again

The Panthers won the Draft Lottery in 2014 with the Oilers getting the third overall pick in that draft as well. With the first pick, the Panthers selected defenseman Aaron Ekblad with the Oilers selecting German goal scorer Leon Draisaitl. The two other picks in the top four were Sam Reinhart to the Buffalo Sabres and Sam Bennett to the Calgary Flames. Both are now key contributors on the Panthers.

The top four picks in the 2014 Draft go back at it again. Ekblad, Bennett and Reinhart have all been dynamos for the Panthers in the playoffs. Bennett is leading the team in goals — 10 — and second on the team in points with 16. Reinhart missed some time in the Carolina series, but has still produced 13 points in 15 games. Ekblad currently leads the Panthers’ defense in scoring with 11.

Draisaitl has proceeded to do what he did last year. Last year, in 25 games Draistatl was third in the NHL in playoff points with 31. In 16 games in these playoffs, he is at 25 points.

Rematch Curse?

Since 1983, there have been three rematches in the Cup Final. The Oilers and New York Islanders were the first in 1983 and 1984 — splitting the series with one cup a piece. Fast forwarding to 2009, the Pittsburgh Penguins took on the Detroit Red Wings in the Final in back to back years.

Both teams split the series with Detroit winning in 2008 and Pittsburgh winning in 2009.

Will the Panthers go back to back or will the cycle continue with the Oilers getting the win? Only time will tell. Puck drop in Oil Country is set for tomorrow night at 8 p.m.