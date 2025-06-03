Former Gator Jac Caglianone set to make Royals MLB debut tonight at 7:45 PM

Share Facebook

Former Florida Gator baseball star and Kansas City Royals rookie Jac Caglianone is gearing up to make his MLB debut tonight against the St. Louis Cardinals. At just above .500 (31-29) this is an important series for the Royals.

Caglianone was drafted 6th overall in the 2024 draft less than a year ago. Since then, he has played 50 games in Double and Triple A posting an outstanding .322 batting average and .593 slugging percentage. He also slugged 15 home runs, including five in his first four appearances in Triple A.

Caglianone got the call as the Royals are looking to add a big hitter as they approach the midway point of the season. Drafted so high because of the incredible power behind his bat, Kansas City hopes Caglianone can improve the team’s league-worst 34 home runs.

Starting the series in St. Louis. pic.twitter.com/V4ZUCtw6Ms — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 3, 2025

Time as a Gator

During Caglianone’s final season as a Gator, Florida was an underwhelming 36-30. However, Caglianone’s heroics both on the mound and in the batter’s box helped them reach the College World Series.

For his career at Florida, He batted an outstating .355/.447/.760 in 634 at bats and 165 games played, putting him in rare air. He currently holds the all-time record for home runs in Florida history with 75.

https://twitter.com/EdugatorG/status/1929595853284544619

Taking On The Cards

Tonight, Cagianone looks to start his MLB career off hot taking on the St. Louis Cardinals (33-26).

On the mound for the Cardinals is Andre Pallante. In his last 8 starts, Pallante has been extremely hitter-friendly, posting a 4.96 ERA and allowing nine home runs in 11 starts.

Caglianone will bat No.6 spot while featuring as a DH, hitting behind the big bats of Bobby Witt. Jr and Vinny Pasquantino

Game Time

The Royals are currently fourth in the American League Central Division, hoping for a major boost from their top prospect. First pitch is set for 7:45 PM tonight.