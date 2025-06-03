O’Sullivan, Stricklin Issue Apology After Coach’s Outburst

Share Facebook

Florida baseball head coach Kevin O’Sullivan and athletic director issued an apology following O’Sullivan’s expletive-filled rant towards site representatives present before the Gators matchup against East Carolina at the NCAA Regionals on Sunday in Conway.

“Prior to yesterday’s NCAA tournament game vs. East Carolina, I let my emotions get the best of me and channeled that energy in a way that I should not have. I want to sincerely apologize for my actions and behaviors to the entire NCAA Regional field of Coastal Carolina, East Carolina and Fairfield, the NCAA – including site representatives Rich French and Mark Scalf – as well as all of Gator Nation,” O’Sullivan said.

Official Statements from AD Scott Stricklin and Head Coach Kevin O'Sullivan pic.twitter.com/487NldAy8j — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) June 2, 2025

The Incident

O’Sullivan got into it with officials when the game was pushed back an hour. The incident with O’Sullivan shouting at officials began circulating on social media Sunday. Site reps moved the game back from noon to 1 pm after the Pirates game the night before ended around midnight.

There was an incident that occurred prior to the Florida/ECU game that had people talking. Reportedly Florida HC Kevin O'Sullivan was upset that the game was moved. He was seen ripping into CCU officials & NCAA Officials CCU Kevin Schnall made sure to address the matter pic.twitter.com/jQS5vvlJPO — Brandon Dunn (@BDunnsports) June 2, 2025

After Coastal Carolina beat ECU later in the day to advance to the Super Regionals, their head coach Kevin Schnall addressed the situation in his postgame press conference. Though he didn’t mention O’Sullivan by name, he did say another coach had “disrespected” people in the program, including Coastal Carolina’s associate athletic director, the field crew and tournament officials.

“This is a national championship coach who thinks he can come in here and try to bully people around,” Schnall said.

Stricklin met with O’Sullivan Monday afternoon and said in the joint statement that his actions prior to the Sunday matchup “fell well short of expectations of how Gators treat people.”

“On behalf of Florida Athletics, I want to personally apologize to everyone impacted – including NCAA representatives, Coastal Carolina and their staff, East Carolina and their team, as well as to Gator Nation,” Stricklin said.

Florida lost the game, ending their season. The Gators ended the season 39-22 and an even 15-15 in conference play.