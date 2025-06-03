Florida Gators head coach Kevin O'Sullivan walks off the mound during the game against the Texas A&M Aggies during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

O’Sullivan, Stricklin Issue Apology After Coach’s Outburst

awilliams4 June 3, 2025 Baseball, Feature Sports News, Gators Baseball 283 Views

Florida baseball head coach Kevin O’Sullivan and athletic director issued an apology following O’Sullivan’s expletive-filled rant towards site representatives present before the Gators matchup against East Carolina at the NCAA Regionals on Sunday in Conway.

“Prior to yesterday’s NCAA tournament game vs. East Carolina, I let my emotions get the best of me and channeled that energy in a way that I should not have. I want to sincerely apologize for my actions and behaviors to the entire NCAA Regional field of Coastal Carolina, East Carolina and Fairfield, the NCAA – including site representatives Rich French and Mark Scalf – as well as all of Gator Nation,” O’Sullivan said.

The Incident

O’Sullivan got into it with officials when the game was pushed back an hour. The incident with O’Sullivan shouting at officials began circulating on social media Sunday. Site reps moved the game back from noon to 1 pm after the Pirates game the night before ended around midnight.

After Coastal Carolina beat ECU later in the day to advance to the Super Regionals, their head coach Kevin Schnall addressed the situation in his postgame press conference. Though he didn’t mention O’Sullivan by name, he did say another coach had “disrespected” people in the program, including Coastal Carolina’s associate athletic director, the field crew and tournament officials.

“This is a national championship coach who thinks he can come in here and try to bully people around,” Schnall said.

Stricklin met with O’Sullivan Monday afternoon and said in the joint statement that his actions prior to the Sunday matchup “fell well short of expectations of how Gators treat people.”

“On behalf of Florida Athletics, I want to personally apologize to everyone impacted – including NCAA representatives, Coastal Carolina and their staff, East Carolina and their team, as well as to Gator Nation,” Stricklin said.

Florida lost the game, ending their season. The Gators ended the season 39-22 and an even 15-15 in conference play.

