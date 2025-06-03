Rays back in Tampa to host Rangers

Share Facebook

It’s game two in the 2023 AL Wild Card series between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Texas Rangers. Adolis Garcia comes up to the plate in the fourth inning of a scoreless game and hits a 416-foot home run over the left field fence. This momentum propelled them to a win against the Rays and ultimately the 2023 World Series title. Since that day, Tampa Bay has defeated Texas only once, most recently being swept by the Rangers in April.

The Rays will meet the Rangers again today as they look to break the pattern in the first game of the series at 7:35 pm at Steinbrenner Stadium. Tampa Bay holds an at-home 18-19 record and has the home-court advantage on Tuesday.

Bullpen Matchup

Drew Rasmussen will start on the mound for the Rays. Rasmussen has brought his ERA down to 2.33 after allowing just nine hits and no runs over his last three outings. In starter Tyler Mahle’s last three outings for the Rangers, Mahle has maintained a 1.64 ERA, giving up only 12 hits and three runs. Ranger’s bullpen is favored over Tampa Bay’s, holding a 3.24 ERA compared to Tampa’s 3.72. The matchup between these two pitchers is a must-watch.

Drew Rasmussen might be one of the most underrated SP in Major League Baseball! He now owns a 2.33 ERA after throwing 6 scoreless innings while allowing 1 hit and 1 walk while striking out 5 batters. He is pitching like an ace!#RaysUp pic.twitter.com/FA2AXsRPer — Running From The OPS (@OPS_BASEBALL) May 28, 2025

Heading in Opposite Directions

For Texas, their recent series win over the St. Louis Cardinals came despite offensive struggles headlined by a benching of star outfielder Adolis Garcia. The Rangers are also awaiting the return of ace Nathan Eovaldi, still recovering from a triceps injury. Since May 18, Texas has dropped nine of its last 13 games.

Despite a series loss to Houston, Tampa Bay has won seven of its last ten games. The Rays’ young third basemen Junior Caminero earned AL co-Player of the Week honors, hitting 11-for-29 in that stretch. Caminero became the first Rays player ever to record four extra-base hits in a game against Houston on Saturday.

Over the last 2 weeks, Caminero has gone nuclear. In 12 games: 5 HR, 17 RBI (most in MLB), .354/.380/.813 slash, .458 ISO, .502 wOBA, 239 wRC+, 0.9 fWAR. He’s not just hot—he’s transforming in front of our eyes. He was the highest fWAR riser going into last Sunday's game! pic.twitter.com/3F5lbC71qc — Running From The OPS (@OPS_BASEBALL) June 3, 2025

What’s Next

The series begins Tuesday night, as the Rays look to break their streak of losses against Texas. Tampa Bay will stay at home following this series to face the Miami Marlins. The Rangers will meet the Washington Nationals in Washington, D.C.