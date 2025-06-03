Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Junior Caminero (13) celebrates with right fielder Josh Lowe (15) after hitting a home run during the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Rays back in Tampa to host Rangers

cuzgiden June 3, 2025 Baseball, MLB, Tampa Bay Rays 100 Views

It’s game two in the 2023 AL Wild Card series between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Texas Rangers. Adolis Garcia comes up to the plate in the fourth inning of a scoreless game and hits a 416-foot home run over the left field fence. This momentum propelled them to a win against the Rays and ultimately the 2023 World Series title. Since that day, Tampa Bay has defeated Texas only once, most recently being swept by the Rangers in April.

The Rays will meet the Rangers again today as they look to break the pattern in the first game of the series at 7:35 pm at Steinbrenner Stadium. Tampa Bay holds an at-home 18-19 record and has the home-court advantage on Tuesday.

Bullpen Matchup

Drew Rasmussen will start on the mound for the Rays. Rasmussen has brought his ERA down to 2.33 after allowing just nine hits and no runs over his last three outings.  In starter Tyler Mahle’s last three outings for the Rangers, Mahle has maintained a 1.64 ERA, giving up only 12 hits and three runs. Ranger’s bullpen is favored over Tampa Bay’s, holding a 3.24 ERA compared to Tampa’s 3.72.  The matchup between these two pitchers is a must-watch.

Heading in Opposite Directions

For Texas, their recent series win over the St. Louis Cardinals came despite offensive struggles headlined by a benching of star outfielder Adolis Garcia. The Rangers are also awaiting the return of ace Nathan Eovaldi, still recovering from a triceps injury. Since May 18, Texas has dropped nine of its last 13 games.

Despite a series loss to Houston, Tampa Bay has won seven of its last ten games. The Rays’ young third basemen Junior Caminero earned AL co-Player of the Week honors, hitting 11-for-29 in that stretch. Caminero became the first Rays player ever to record four extra-base hits in a game against Houston on Saturday.

What’s Next

The series begins Tuesday night, as the Rays look to break their streak of losses against Texas. Tampa Bay will stay at home following this series to face the Miami Marlins. The Rangers will meet the Washington Nationals in Washington, D.C.

Tags

About cuzgiden

Check Also

Tampa Bay Rays vs Houston Astros: Game 1 Preview

Tonight starts the second regular-season series between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Houston Astros. …

© 2025 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties