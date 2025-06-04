Aspen Gersper becomes newest transfer for Gator Women’s Swimming

Share Facebook

On Tuesday, Aspen Gersper became the newest addition to the Gators women’s swimming roster for the 2025 – 2026 season. The rising sophomore is transferring to Florida after spending her first year at the University of Virginia.

The Boca Raton, Florida, native returns to her home state as she decides to continue her athletic career with Florida. The experienced fly and backstroke swimmer said she transferred to Florida “because of the amazing balance between high-level academics and athletics.”

Gersper had a successful first season with the Cavaliers, as she won the Cavalier invite, swimming a 49.91-second 100 Free. She has a busy stint with the 5-time defending NCAA champions as she competed in three 100 Fly, Back, and Free events at the Tennessee invite and the 50 and 100 Free at the UNC dual. In her collegiate debut meet, ironically at Florida, she came 5th in the 50 Free.

The two-time U.S. Olympic Trials Qualifier was part of Virginia’s number one recruiting class coming out of high school. Before her time at Virginia, Gersper was a six-time state champion and the 2024 Sun Sentinel swimmer of the year. She is the seventh transfer and the 17th signee coming to Gainesville this offseason for the Swim and Dive team.

Florida women’s swim finished sixth at the NCAA Division I championships and second in the SEC championships this past season. Star Bella Sims, who facilitated their podium stance this season, swam a 49.20 100-yard backstroke, setting a new SEC record. The Olympic medalist will be transferring to Michigan this 2025-2026 season.

Aspen Gersper will look to boost the Gators’ roster this coming season competing in the Backstroke and Butterfly events as Florida looks for a return to SEC Championship glory.