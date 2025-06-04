Drew Rasmussen leads Rays to 5-1 win over Rangers

Share Facebook

Rays starter Drew Rasmussen extended his scoreless streak to 23 innings Tuesday night in the Rays’ 5-1 win over the Rangers. Rasmussen now has the longest active scoreless streak in the MLB.

The Rays’ ace gave up just one hit in his five innings which dropped his ERA to 2.14 this season, ninth-lowest in the majors.

Tampa Bay improved to 31-29 with this win that was capped off by Junior Caminero’s solo shot in the 8th inning.

Blowing it Open

Kameron Misner opened the scoring in the second inning with a homer, before both teams pitching staffs took over the game.

The Rays finally created some distance in the sixth inning when they loaded the bases on Rangers starter Tyler Mahle. Tampa Bay ended Mahle’s day after a wild pitch followed by a single helped Yandy Diaz, Jonathan Aranda, and Caminero cross home plate. Texas got their first run in the seventh but could not match the Ray’s lead.

Caminero’s game-sealing homer was his 14th of the season, bringing him up to 10th in the MLB

Déjà Junior pic.twitter.com/Sfv6pzlsNL — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) June 4, 2025

Looking Ahead

Tampa Bay remains tied with Toronto for second place in the AL East. Texas (29-32) is ranked 3rd in the AL West.

The second game of the series is tonight at George M. Steinbrenner Field, with first pitch set for 7:35 p.m.

Both teams look to gain momentum in this series, although the two are headed in opposite directions. Texas took two out of three in its series with St. Louis last weekend, but has not had a winning streak since early May. Tampa Bay, however, is 10-3 in their last 13 games and trending towards an AL Wild Card spot.