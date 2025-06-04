Florida Squares Off Against UConn in Jimmy V Classic

Share Facebook

Florida Men’s Basketball is set to face the UConn Huskies in the 2025 Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, December 9th, ESPN announced Wednesday.

The Jimmy V Classic is an annual basketball game named after NC State Head Coach Jim Valvano to raise awareness for the V Foundation and cancer research. This is the Gators’ first appearance in the Jimmy V Classic under Head Coach Todd Golden, and the program’s first time since a win over West Virginia in Dec. 2018.

https://twitter.com/GatorsMBK/status/1930288364395131292

ESPN will broadcast the matchup, likely as a doubleheader following a matchup of BYU Vs Clemson. These teams are familiar with one another, after Florida knocked off the two-time defending Huskies in the 2025 NCAA tournament.

The 77-75 Florida win was the first of many comeback wins on their way to a third national title.

https://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1903878090134036765

The Gators facing UConn provides an opportunity for the Gators to test their offseason additions against top competition. Key playmakers Rueben Chinyelu and Alex Condon withdrew from the draft for another season at Florida and are joined by transfers Boogie Fland, Xavian Lee, and A.J. Brown. The Gators begin their journey to repeat as champions as No.6 nationally according to the most recent CBS preseason poll.

Looking Forward

Tickets for the men’s doubleheader go on sale this fall, on a first-come, first-serve basis. Season tickets for the upcoming 2025-26 regular conference season are on sale now.