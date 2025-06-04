J.C. Deacon named Southeast Region Coach of the Year

Share Facebook

The Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) announced on Tuesday that Florida Gators head men’s golf coach J.C. Deacon was named the Division I Southeast Region Coach of the Year.

Deacon was awarded with the honor for the second time in three seasons. In that time, Florida has won 2 SEC championships and has advanced to the NCAA National Championship Semifinals. Under Deacon, Florida won the Bremerton Regional this season as well. This marked Florida’s first season winning both a conference tournament and regional title in the same year since 2011.

In 11 seasons, Deacon has lead the Gators to number of impressive feats. In the past 4 seasons alone, Florida has won the NCAA National Team and Individual Championship, with four championship appearances. The Gators have also won a regional title, two SEC team championships, an SEC individual title, 19 tournament championships and 13 individual titles.

This season included many incredible statistics for the Gators. During the Bremerton Regional, Florida finished with a final tournament score of 28-under, which is tied for the ee-lowest all time score and third-lowest among regional participants. and marked the third-lowest score at a regional tournament in program history.

In this year’s national championship, Florida finished with a 72-hole score of 9-under after an 8-under final round finish, tied for lowest score that round and the second lowest all tournament behind Arizona State. Matthew Kress tied for ninth at 3-under while Ian finished tied for 13th with a 2-under score. Both players were All-Americans and named to the NCAA All-Tournament team.