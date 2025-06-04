Kaiden Hall Commits to the University of Florida

Share Facebook

Four-star safety Kaiden Hall has committed to playing football at the University of Florida, just days after his official visit to The Swamp.

Hall is the second commit for the Gators this week after IOL G’Nivre Carr and is now the Gators’ highest rated recruit for next season.

https://twitter.com/_kaidenhall3/status/1929991787826860069

Kaiden Hall

Kaiden Hall is a 2026 graduate at Milton High School in Milton, FL. The 6’3, 200-pound safety had offers from many rivals including Florida State, Georgia, and Alabama.

The safety had 32 tackles in seven games in his junior season as the Milton Panthers went 0-10. Hall also had two rush touchdowns and 5.8 yards per carry on the offensive side of the ball. The four-star commit is ranked as the 170th best player, 14th best safety, in his recruiting class, according to 247 Sports.

2026 Commitments

Hall is the third Florida native to commit to the Gators so far. Will Griffin, a four-star QB from Tampa, committed nearly a year ago. G’Nivre Carr, a three-star lineman at IMG, committed on Sunday. Carr had his official visit this weekend along with Hall. They join Jamir Perez, a three-star defensive linemen from Cleveland, OH, who committed May 18.

https://twitter.com/WillGriffin__11/status/1805356912445194686

Still Ahead

Billy Napier and the Florida Gators are still awaiting commitments from the twelve other recruits that visited Gainesville this past weekend. They are expecting nine players Friday for official visits, including five-star wide receiver recruit Cederian Morgan.