Draisaitl’s Double Helps Oilers Take Game 1 Over Panthers

The Florida Panthers took to Rogers Place to go up against a familiar foe in the Edmonton Oilers for game one of the Stanley Cup Finals. Last year, the Panthers defeated the Oilers in seven games to win the Stanley Cup.

Last year, Florida took the first three games of the series.

This time, the Oilers flipped the script. Edmonton put away the Panthers with a powerplay goal from Leon Draisaitl to win Game 1.

LEON DRAISAITL WINS GAME 1 IN @ENERGIZER OVERTIME FOR THE EDMONTON OILERS‼️ #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/sFdPUR6WcP — NHL (@NHL) June 5, 2025

Back and Forth

The Oilers managed to get out to an early 1-0 lead as Draisaitl scored just 66 seconds into the game to swing momentum their way

However, the Oilers were not able to hold the lead as Florida managed to come storming back in the first period as center Sam Bennett scored. The second unit for the Panthers stepped up to put the squad up 2-1 coming off a goal from wing Brad Marchand. The Panthers continued to pour it on as Bennett scored again making the game 3-1.

https://twitter.com/Sportsnet/status/1930437768200527919

As the Oilers are the best come from behind team in this postseason they managed to crawl back in the game off of goals from wing Viktor Arvidsson and defenseman Mattias Ekholm both coming in the third period to tie the game at 3-3.

Through this effort, the Oilers were able to send the game into overtime.

Keys to the game

Bennett’s two goals seemed to give Florida some distance in what looked like a repeat of last year’s Game 1. However, Draisaitl was the real star, as his first two goals of this postseason secured the game for Edmonton.

Through all the goals scored, both goalkeepers managed to make their mark in this one. Florida’s Sergei Bobrovsky managed to stop 42 out of 46 shots, holding back Edmonton until the final minute of overtime. For the Oilers, Stuart Skinner 29 saves kept his team in it prior to their third period comeback.

Looking ahead

On Friday, Florida’s looks to even things up in Edmonton in Game 2.