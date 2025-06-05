Florida Lacrosse Looks Ahead With Two Graduate Student Transfers

Share Facebook

The Gators lacrosse team is looking forward to next season after falling to UNC in the NCAA Championship Semifinals. Florida has added graduate transfers Boo Dewitt and Ava Kristynik to their 2025-2026 roster. Dewitt transfers from Dartmouth, while Kristynik transfers from Notre Dame.

Anna “Boo” Dewitt

Dewitt was at Dartmouth for four years, but has two years of eligibility remaining as she did not see the field her freshman year and suffered an injury her junior year.

Dewitt has three career hat tricks. Two of those came in her sophomore year, when she ended with 19 goals, 11 assists, and 30 points in thirteen games. She started all fifteen games her senior season when she scored 11 goals and had a .423 shooting percentage. Dewitt attended Miramonte High School in Orinda, CA.

Ava Kristynik

Kristynik has one year of eligibility remaining after suffering from an injury her junior year at Notre Dame. Kristynik, an attack and draw specialist, had 50 draw controls this past season, 13 coming in a game against UC Davis in March, as the Fighting Irish won 18-6.

She has a career total of six goals, one assist, and seven points. Kristynik was named to the 2021 Under Armour All America Watchlist and named a 2021 US Lacrosse All American in high school when she attended Liberty Christian School in Southlake, TX.

Next Season

Dewitt and Kristynik join a group of eleven incoming freshmen. Florida’s 2025 recruiting class ranks sixth in the country, according to Inside Lacrosse, with two five-star recruits and four four-star recruits.