Hitting the ‘Jac’pot – Caglianone Posts First Multi-Hit Game

Share Facebook

Twitter

On Sunday, former Gator, Jac Caglianone, posted his first multi-hit game in the majors. This happens just one week after he was called up to play in the MLB. Caglianone’s potential is evident; the Kansas City Royals are hitting the ‘Jac’pot.

Caglianone went 2-for-21 in his first five games. In Sunday’s game alone, he went 4-for-4, contributing to the Royals’ 7-5 win against the Chicago White Sox. Less than a week ago, Caglianone went 0-for-5 in his debut. Caglianone continues to get brighter and brighter as he shines bright like a diamond, on the diamond.

Have yourself an afternoon, Jac! pic.twitter.com/lGVwsblvyP — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 8, 2025

During the first inning, he hit a single to the center of the diamond. This was his warm-up. Caglianone doubled in the fourth inning to the right-center of the ballpark. This hit was close to being his first homerun in the MLB. He reached first base on singles twice more in the sixth and eighth innings.

Making History

He is surely making his name known. The Royals have had two players make four hits within their first six MLB games. The last time this happened was September 11, 1986. Most recently was Caglianone on Sunday, following MLB great Bo Jackson.

.@Royals with a four-hit contest within their first six MLB games:

Bo Jackson, Sept. 11, 1986

Jac Caglianone, today pic.twitter.com/EYFgYTfrhL — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 8, 2025

He is on a roll, having made his major league debut on Tuesday. The Royals won 10-7 against the St. Louis Cardinals, but Caglianone went 0-for-5. On Thursday, he finally connected when he made his first hit, ironically hitting a double in the opener of a doubleheader against the Cardinals.

He then singled against the White Sox on Saturday, working his way to his multi-hit game on Sunday. Caglianone continues to get into the swing of things.

What’s Next

Up to bat for yet another debut, Caglianone will make his first home debut with the Royals on Tuesday night. The Royals will host the New York Yankees for a three-game series.