Thunder Take Down Pacers in Dominant Game 2 Performance

The 2025 NBA Finals are heating up after a statement performance from the Oklahoma City Thunder. In Game 2, OKC bounced back in dominant fashion, defeating the Indiana Pacers 123–107. The win marked Oklahoma City’s first NBA Finals victory since 2012 and leveled the series at one game apiece.

League MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander erupted for 34 points, 8 assists, 5 rebounds and 4 steals. Through two games, Gilgeous-Alexander has tallied 72 points—surpassing Allen Iverson’s 71 points in 2001 for the most points ever scored by a player in their first two NBA Finals appearances.

While SGA led the charge, it was Oklahoma City’s depth that truly overwhelmed the Pacers. Alex Caruso provided a spark off the bench with 20 points, while Aaron Wiggins chipped in 18. Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein combined for another 34.

The turning point came in the second quarter, when the Thunder unleashed a devastating 19–2 run. OKC’s aggressive defending forced 15 total turnovers from Indiana, most coming during that second quarter outburst. That run created a double-digit lead Oklahoma City would hold until the final whistle.

Pacers Look for Answers as Series Shifts to Indiana

Indiana, fresh off a thrilling Game 1 victory thanks to Tyrese Haliburton‘s game-winning shot, struggled to find their rhythm in Game 2. Haliburton led the Pacers with 17 points, but the team once again failed to produce a 20-point scorer — this time without any late game heroics.

Head coach Rick Carlisle was candid in his postgame remarks, citing a poor first half and lapses in execution as key reasons for the defeat.

“We need to be better from the start,” Carlisle said. “They punched us in the mouth early and we didn’t recover fast enough… We’ll make the necessary adjustments.”

Up Next

Game 3 of the 2025 NBA Finals is set for Wednesday, June 11, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. It will the Pacers’ first home Finals game in 25 years.

With the series tied and both teams showing flashes of brilliance, all eyes now turn to Indiana to see who will take the series lead.