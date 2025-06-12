Panthers Look To Take Commanding Lead Over Oilers in Game 4

The Florida Panthers will try to continue their offensive onslaught against the Edmonton Oilers tonight in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Game 4 rests on the Edmonton goalie’s shoulders. Edmonton’s Stuart Skinner allowed five goals in each of Edmonton’s Game 2 and Game 3 losses.

Florida is 29-0 this season when it scores five or more goals in a game, and Edmonton is 0-18 this season when it allows five or more goals. Inversely, the Oilers are 13-1 this postseason when they allow four goals or fewer.

With Skinner’s poor showings in the last two games, a goalie change is not out of the question for Game 4. Edmonton goalie Calvin Pickard is 6-0 this postseason compared to Skinner’s 7-6 record, but Pickard has not started a game since Game 2 of the second round.

Penalties and power plays

Both teams will look to clean up their play in Game 4. The Oilers committed 21 penalties for a total of 85 penalty minutes in Game 4. In a game where high scoring could dictate the winner, power plays will be a key factor.

The Panthers took advantage of the Oilers’ mistakes. They had three goals in their 11 power play opportunities in Game 4. Those power-play goals accounted for half of their scoring in Game 3.

Florida got physical in Game 3, too, though. The Panthers’ 55 penalty minutes were their highest of the season. The Oilers’ sole goal of Game 3 was scored on one of their six power plays of the night.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins uncertainty

The Oilers could be without a key offensive playmaker, with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins reportedly a game-time decision tonight with an undisclosed injury. Nugent-Hopkins is the fourth-highest point scorer for the Oilers this season but has yet to log a point in this series. He did participate in Thursday’s morning skate, according to CBC Alberta’s Patrick Henri.

Florida can force an elimination game in Saturday’s Game 5 in Edmonton with a win tonight. You can catch Game 4 tonight with puck drop at 8:00 p.m.