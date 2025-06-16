Gators Football Makes Massive Jump In 2026 Recruiting Rankings

Share Facebook

Florida Football concluded its final official visits for the summer this past weekend. The Gators acquired five news commits, including their first five-star prospect, and are now ranked 13th in 2026 recruiting classes.

Friday Kicks Off a Fantastic New Five

Carsyn Baker

Carsyn Baker is a Four-Star Running Back from Fairburn, Georgia. Baker is 6’1 and 195 pounds, choosing Florida over teams such as Florida State, Michigan, South Carolina, and Ohio State on Friday. This past season with Langston Hughes High School, he recorded 145 rushing attempts, 1,282 rushing yards, 13 rushing touchdowns, nine receptions, and 89 receiving yards.

Baker is a multi-sport athlete, also competing in track and field. He even set a wind-aided personal best of 10.65 (3.6) in the 100m dash. This goes alongside his multiple wind-legal sub 11 second times in the spring of 2024.

Marquez Daniel

Marquez Daniel is a Four-Star Wide Receiver from Tuskegee, Alabama. Daniel is 6’6 and 197 pounds. Daniel announced his commitment to the Gators on Saturday, choosing Florida over teams like Auburn, Arkansas, and Tennessee.

This past season with Booker T. Washington High School, Daniel recorded 38 receptions, 757 receiving yards, and 12 receiving touchdowns.

JaReylan McCoy

JaReylan McCoy also announced his commitment on Saturday. McCoy is a Five-Star Edge Rusher from Tupelo, Mississippi. He is 6’7 and 245 pounds. With Tupelo High School, McCoy finished the 2024 season with 30 tackles (7.5 tackles per loss), four quarterback hurries, and 1.5 sacks, per MaxPreps. McCoy is the Florida Gators’ first Five-Star commit of the 2026 recruiting class.

McCoy is also a multi-sport athlete. He played basketball and competed in throwing events in track and field at the prep level. McCoy even qualified in the shot put as a sophomore.

Javarii Luckas

Javarii Luckas is a Three-Star Offensive Tackle from Belle Glade, Florida. Luckas is 6’5 and 305 pounds, announcing on Monday that his talents would stay in state. For Glades Central High School‘s 2024 season, Luckas primarily worked at right tackle. The team went 9-2 and made Florida’s 2A playoffs.

Tyler Chukuyem

Tyler Chukuyem is a Four-Star Offensive Tackle from Douglasville, Georgia. He is 6’6 and 290 pounds. Chukuyem announced his commitment to the Gators on Monday around noon. He attends South Paulding High School where he continues to play football. Chukuyem will bring his talents south to The Swamp in 2026.

BREAKING: Class of 2026 OT Tyler Chukuyem has Committed to Florida, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’6 290 OT from Douglasville, GA chose the Gators over Ole Miss, Cincinnati, & Florida State “Bet on yourself”https://t.co/JYcXWzGqSA pic.twitter.com/YWpmMRDvs5 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 16, 2025

Despite the final weekend of summer official visits for Gators Football coming to a close, recruiting does not come to an end. Florida continues to seek talent to build the program up for an exciting 2026 season.