Gators Softball Lands Back-To-Back Transfer Stars

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Florida Gators softball program has announced the addition of transfer students Madison Walker and Ella Wesolowski. Walker, an infielder from Missouri, and Wesolowski, a catcher from Mississippi State, are both rising juniors with two years of eligibility remaining.

Florida wrapped up the 2025 campaign with a trip to the Women’s College World Series, but losses to Texas and Tennessee ended their championship run. The Gators finished with a record of 48-17. After a great season, the Gators faced departures from senior starters, Korbe Otis, Kendra Falby, Reagan Walsh, and Rylee Holtorf. Several players also enter the transfer portal, including sophomore star Mia Williams.

The Gators will look to returning players and new additions to fill these gaps in the upcoming 2026 season.

The Additions

Former Mississippi State catcher/outfielder Ella Wesolowski was the first to commit to Florida. During her sophomore season, Wesolowski played in 40 games, starting 23 between catcher, right fielder, and designated player. She batted .253 (21-for-83) and threw out 50% of runners trying to steal.

https://twitter.com/HailStateSB/status/1923544030257774682

With losses to the program from outfielders, Ortis and Falby, Wesolowski provides a veteran presence for the 2026 campaign.

Madison Walker, a transfer from Missouri, announced her commitment Monday morning. As a sophomore, Walker notched 43 hits (.244), 28 runs, four doubles, and 18 home runs with a team-best 48 RBI. With 18 home runs, Walker ranked third in the SEC and third in the Missouri for most homers in a single season.

https://twitter.com/MizzouSoftball/status/1912988912441491699

With her success at the plate, Walker adds another experienced bat for next season’s run to a championship for Florida.

Looking Forward

While Florida is likely not done adding in the Portal, these two additions can help ease the loss of multiple senior stars.

Ticket information for the 2026 season will be announced in late Fall of 2025.