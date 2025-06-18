Florida Baseball Announces 2025 Summer League Assignments

Share Facebook

Select Gators will spend their summer sharpening their skills at various summer leagues spread across the country. Gators will be spread across the Cape Cod League and the USA Collegiate National Team, as well as the Valley League, Coastal Plain League, and Northwood League.

https://twitter.com/GatorsBB/status/1934698436013498447

USA Collegiate National Team Squad

As of June 13th, Liam Peterson and Aiden King are among the 56 premier non-draft-eligible college players.

The camp takes place in North Carolina from June 29 to July 3.

Players selected are typically the top collegiate baseball players in the U.S. They are prepared for international competitions in a five-game Stars v Stripes series.

Cape Cod and On

The highly-touted Cape Cod League took a total of eight different Gator players for this offseason. The athletes will be split across four of the 10 teams in the league. Pitcher Caden McDonald, redshirt Freshman infielder Landon Stripling, and recent SEC player of the week Hayden Yost join the Wareham Gatemen roster.

McDonald and Yost have played together since high school and look to continue their experience together at the training camp. Luke McNeillie and Christian Rodriguez look to be positive additions for the Harwich Mariners. Blake Cyr and Brendan Lawson joined the Brewster Whitecaps. Finally, Ashton Wilson stands out as a lone Gator for the Fallmouth Commodores.

It was a hitters friendly night up on the Cape. Here is 4 SEC guys who balled out. Bear Harrison @aggiebaseball

Jonathan Stevens @alabamabsb

Blake Cyr @gatorsbb

Ethan Mendoza @texasbaseball pic.twitter.com/QDxvEIGNjV — Jake Mckeever (@CBCJakeMck) June 18, 2025

In the Valley League, in the Shenandoah Valley region of Virginia, pitcher McCall Biemiller joined the Charlottesville Tom Sox. The Purcellville Cannons took outfielder Blake Brookins.

As for the Coastal Plain league, both Kolt Myers and Schuyler Sandford joined the Macon Bacon.

Last but not least, AJ Malzone becomes part of the Rockford Rivets Roster in the Northwoods League. The junior college transfer looks to step in as a catcher for Florida this coming season and will sharpen his grip through his time with the league this summer.