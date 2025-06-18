Florida lands Righty Cooper Walls Through Transfer Portal

Share Facebook

Florida baseball has bolstered its bullpen for next season, adding Hawaii right-hand pitcher Cooper Walls from Hawaii through the transfer portal.

Former @HawaiiBaseball RHP Cooper Walls is heading to Florida. @ESPNHonolulu announcer @tifferspxp was the first to find the info. https://t.co/sWSJYg38R5 — Stephen Tsai (@StephenTsai) June 18, 2025

Walls earned the Big West Freshman Pitcher of the Year in 2025. He had a 3.73 ERA and 45 strikeouts vs. 15 walks in 13 starts this past season for the Rainbow Warriors. The 6-foot-5, 215 pitcher allowed just two home runs and had a 1.392 WHIP.

Walls will have three years of eligibility remaining upon his arrival to Gainesville. He was ranked as the 54th overall prospect in the state of California coming out of high school.

With his commitment, Florida continues to add guys through the transfer portal. The Gators have already landed Notre Dame right-hander Ricky Reeth, as well as UCF righty Russell Sandefer. The Gators have also added outfielder Jaden Bastian from Jacksonville as well as JUCO transfer AJ Malzone through the portal.

Florida finished with a 4.89 ERA, which was 12th in the SEC last season. Now, the Gators are plucking up as much pitching talent as possible in hopes of improving that unit.

Head coach Kevin O’Sullivan continues retooling this roster after a disappointing end to last season in the Conway regional. The Gators lost to East Carolina twice, finishing with a record of 39-22 and an even 15-15 in SEC play.