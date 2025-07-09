DJ Lagway Headlines Florida’s SEC Media Days Trio

Share Facebook

With the 2025 college football season appearing just over the horizon, it signals everyone’s favorite time of the year- conference media days. In this case, the SEC Media Days, taking place in Atlanta, GA, from July 14 to 17.

Florida is scheduled to take the stage on Tuesday, July 15. Head coach Billy Napier and a select few players will have a chance to speak to the media.

To no one’s surprise, sophomore quarterback DJ Lagway headlines the group alongside defensive lineman Caleb Banks and center Jake Slaughter.

UPDATE: Florida QB DJ Lagway, DL Caleb Banks, and OL Jake Slaughter will represent the Gators at this year’s SEC Media Days, according to multiple sources. They’ll travel with HC Billy Napier to Atlanta, Georgia next week. The media days are spread over four days. The Gators,… pic.twitter.com/SYl0OUmW7f — Gators Network (@GatorsNetwork) July 8, 2025

Stars of the Swamp

The expectations for this Gators team have not been this high entering a season since Kyle Trask led the line in 2020. A big reason for that is because of Lagway. The 6-foot-3 quarterback from Willis, TX, picks up where he left off last season.

Lagway got his first shot stepping in to replace senior Graham Mertz, who tore his ACL last October.

As a freshman, Lagway played in 12 games, throwing for 1,915 yards, completing 59.9 percent of his passes, and a 12-to-9 TD-to-INT ratio. In six starts, Lagway went 5-1, the only loss coming from a first-half injury against Georgia.

Redshirt senior Banks returns for his fifth year in Gainesville. He is expected to be one of Florida’s biggest contributors on the defensive line once again. In 2024, Banks recorded 21 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.

His biggest performances came at the end of the year against LSU and Ole Miss, where he had a combined seven tackles and 3.5 sacks.

Fresh off a first-team All-American season, Slaughter is back to lead the offensive line for his senior campaign. The Ocala native is already slated as a preseason All-American according to PFF and Athlon Sports.

In their final seasons as Gators, Banks and Slaughter look to help Florida reach its first-ever College Football Playoff.