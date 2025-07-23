Kaylee Bluffstone Transfers to Auburn Gymnastics

Share Facebook

Former Florida gymnast Kaylee Bluffstone announced her transfer to Auburn on Instagram Tuesday afternoon. The now junior becomes a Tiger on a full-ride athletic scholarship.

“I look forward to pushing my limits both as a gymnast and a student, and making a positive impact alongside a group of talented and dedicated athletes,” Bluffstone said on Insatgram.

Her Time at Florida

In her freshman campaign, Bluffstone officially competed floor three times, putting up a career best 9.875 in two of those appearances. A back injury from a fall not related to gymnastics sidelined her for the full 2025 season, but she took on the role of team’s hype woman.

She last performed in a Gator leotard on Dec. 16 at Florida’s Hype Night to kick off the season. Bluffstone showed off her beam and floor routines, stunning the crowd with her stuck landings and powerful tumbling.

https://twitter.com/GatorsGym/status/1868826709505855799

She was awarded SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll in 2024 and SEC Academic Honor Roll in 2025. She was also named a 2025 Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association Scholastic All-American.

SEC Rivalry

Auburn last went head-to-head with Florida on Feb. 14 in Gainesville for the 19th annual Link to Pink meet. The Gators won 197.625-196.825.

The Auburn Tigers wrapped up their 2025 season at the Washington Regional Final, missing the NCAA Championship Semifinals by just 0.1. Auburn ended the year ranked 11th in the NCAA.

New Shade of Orange and Blue

Bluffstone’s former and new teammates chimed in on social media, supporting her decision. Former UCLA Bruin and now Gator gymnast Selena Harris-Miranda said “always go where [you’re] appreciated” in response to the news on her Instagram story.