Florida Gymnastics Scores Two 10s in Link to Pink Meet

Florida gymnastics defeated the No. 16 Auburn Tigers 197.625-196.825 in the 19th annual Link to Pink meet Friday night. The No. 3 Gators came back strong from last week’s loss at Arkansas in honor of breast cancer fighters and survivors.

The Gators posted two scores of 10.0 in the win, making them the first in the country to do so in one meet this season.

PERFECTION. Leanne Wong with a perfect 10.000! 1st 10 for the Gators this season

she earns the nation's 2nd 10 this season

her 3rd 10 on beam in her collegiate career



Rocky Start

The Gators did not stick a single vault, putting up their second lowest score of the season on the apparatus (49.275). In the fourth spot in the lineup, senior Leanne Wong scored a 9.9, the highest for Florida. Sophomore Gabby Disidore scored a 9.85 in her first appearance in a lineup this season before UCLA transfer Selena Harris-Miranda closed out with a 9.875.

In her first Link to Pink, Harris-Miranda made sure to compete with a higher purpose.

On the bars, senior Sophia Groth and sophomore Alex Irvine led the Tigers with two 9.9s. Freshman Katelyn Jong wrapped up the rotation with a 9.875. Having to count a score of 9.45 due to a fall, Auburn ended the rotation with a 48.925.

Narrowing the Lead

Anya Pilgrim opened the bar rotation with a season high 9.95. After a fall from freshman Skye Blakely in the third spot in the lineup, Wong and Harris-Miranda followed with back-to-back scores of 9.975. Freshman Ly Bui scored only a 9.0 in just her second career appearance on the apparatus, forcing the Gators to count Skye Blakely’s 9.325. The No. 2 team in the country on the event, Florida scored a season low 49.05.

Selena Harris matches Leanne's 9.975 and sets her own season best!!

Julianne Huff started Auburn off with a 9.85 on the vault. Jong put up a 9.875 in the fourth spot in the lineup before scores of 9.85 and 9.9 from Paige Zancan and Sarah Zois, respectively. With a season best 49.3, the Tigers narrowed Florida’s lead to just 0.1.

First 10

After missing last week due to a concussion, Sloane Blakely competed in just two events to take it easy, and she put up a 9.9 on the beam. Senior Victoria Nguyen scored a career-high 9.975 before Wong achieved Florida’s first perfect 10.0 of the season. Harris-Miranda redeemed herself after falling last week by posting a near perfect 9.975. A score of 49.7 on beam now leads the NCAA this season.

After falling just short of a perfect score the event prior, Wong was excited to see that 10.0 come up after her performance, especially on such a meaningful night.

On the floor, Auburn posted a 49.175 after not seeing a score over 9.9. Sophomore Olivia Greaves scored a 9.875 in the second spot, tying her season best. Sophia Bell followed with a 9.85, and Groth anchored the Tigers with a 9.875.

Ending Strong

Tying her career high, Nguyen led off the floor rotation for the Gators 9.925. In her first home floor appearance of the season, sophomore Danie Ferris posted a 9.875. Sloane followed with the second perfect 10.0 of her career, her first in the O’Dome. With a 9.875 from Wong and a 9.925 from Harris-Miranda, the pair tied in the all-around with a team-high score of 39.75. Florida hit its highest floor score of the season, posting a 49.6.

JUST PERFECT. Sloane Blakely earns her 2nd 10 of her collegiate career



Meanwhile, freshman Olivia Ahern started the Tigers off with a career-high 9.85 on beam. Zancan posted a 9.875 before Groth scored a season-high 9.95. Gabby McLaughlin closed out the night for Auburn with a 9.925, bringing the Tigers to a 49.425 on the event.

Up Next

Head coach Jenny Rowland was proud of the way her squad bounced back after its trip to Fayetteville.

The Gators hit the road to face the No. 1 Sooners next week. Oklahoma lost to No. 2 LSU 198.05-197.675 Friday night in Baton Rouge.

Event Winners

Vault – Leanne Wong, Sarah Zois (9.9)

Bars – Leanne Wong, Selena Harris-Miranda (9.975)

Beam – Leanne Wong (10.0)

Floor – Sloane Blakely (10.0)

All-Around – Leanne Wong, Selena Harris-Miranda (39.75)