Lagway Dealing With Another Injury On Eve Of Florida Football Camp

Share Facebook

Twitter

Hours after being named to the 2025 Maxwell Award watch list, quarterback DJ Lagway has suffered another injury setback. On the eve of fall camp, On3’s Zach Abolverdi reported that Lagway was seen in a walking boot after suffering a lower-body injury.

NEW: Florida QB DJ Lagway has been in a boot as he deals with a minor lower leg injury ahead of fall camp, @ZachAbolverdi reports. https://t.co/aIE8hTJN0W pic.twitter.com/tRPn9tPuQH — On3 (@On3sports) July 28, 2025

Officials haven’t announced any specifics on the severity or timeline of the injury. However, they described it as minor and not something that should keep Lagway sidelined long term. That should bring Gator fans’ heart rates down a smidge, but it does leave some cause for concern.

Not His First Rodeo

This is the third reported injury Lagway has suffered this offseason alone. The other two injuries included a shoulder issue that sidelined him for most of spring and a lower-body injury that ESPN commentator and former UF wideeout Chris Doering later revealed as a “hernia-type injury” dating back to high school. Not to mention the hamstring injury he suffered against Georgia, that caused him to miss the rest of that game and the entire Texas game.

At SEC Media Days back on July 16, head coach Billy Napier was asked about the status of his star quarterback and was optimistic about where he was at in the rehab process.

“Yeah. DJ has continued — we throw the quarterback three times a week. He’s continued to do that. He got a good session in this morning before he came here. So, yeah, we feel confident in terms of him being ready to go,” Napier said.

Lagway doubled down on being physically ready for next season. First, he made had a humorous comment about any doubts on his shoulder.

“Just to say, I don’t have a prosthetic arm,” Lagway said via Swamp247 Zach Goodall. “Just letting y’all know that.”

“But I’m feeling great. Training has been amazing, I’ve been working. I’m actually getting better at doing that, just trying to get back to throwing the ball. I’ve been working on mechanics that’s going to help my accuracy this year, help my decision-making. It’s been great. I’m just excited to get out there with the guys.”

He would go on to address the hernia injury in detail shortly after, stating, “Yeah, you know, a lot of players have [nooks] and crannies, little things that was lingering during the season.”

More updates will come when more information is released on Lagway’s injury status.