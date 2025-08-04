Florida enters in at No.17 on the AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25

Share Facebook

The AFCA Coaches Poll released its top 25 on Monday, placing Florida at No. 17 to start the season. For the first time in four years, the Gators have earned the Top 25 from NCAA Coaches. They last appeared in 2021, when Florida opened the season at No. 11.

This also marks the first time Florida has entered the season ranked under head coach Billy Napier.

Don’t Take the Rat Poison

There are higher expectations for Florida this season, which Napier acknowledged. However, he emphasized the need for his team to keep their minds away from media hype.

“I think we ultimately think for our team, it’s important that we’re focused on our process and not necessarily others’ opinions,” Napier said. “I think if we connect our confidence to others’ opinions of ourselves and our team, then it will not end up being the best that we can be.”

Napier has continuously spoken on how improved effort in practice has gotten the team closer to its goal. However, he knows that Florida cannot win a championship behind closed doors.

“We have to work each day. If we can keep stacking days and focus on today, then that turns into a good week, turns into a good month, and you look up, maybe you have a good season,” Napier said. “It is certainly good to get a little attention, but we know it doesn’t matter, and we’re gonna have to spot the ball and go compete, and earn it on the field.”

Florida faces a gauntlet of a schedules, a fact that is no secret to anyone who follows the team. According to the coaches poll, the Gators will square off against the following teams this season: No. 1 Texas, No. 4 Georgia, No. 9 LSU, No. 10 Miami, No. 15 Ole Miss, No. 18 Tennessee, and No. 21 Texas A&M.