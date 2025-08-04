Underclass Making Early Impact for Florida Football

Share Facebook

The Gators wrapped up their fifth day of fall training camp Monday. In a press conference, Head Coach Billy Napier said that Florida’s younger classes have stood out especially thus far.

Returning Talent

In a starting lineup filled veteran talent, the Gators’ returning underclassmen players are working harder to solidify their roles.

DJ Lagway

The starting quarterback late in the season last year, a big question in DJ Lagway’s 2025 campaign is his health. A third offseason injury gave Gator fans a scare, but this one to his calf was described as “minor.”

However, Lagway was able to throw in Saturday’s open practice in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

“I think he’s on the right track, and he threw in public the other day, and everybody’s all excited about that, but the guy’s been working hard all summer,” Napier said. “Hopefully, we can get him, he’ll be able to do more and more, as we go here day by day.”

KD Daniels

Redshirt freshman running back KD Daniels appeared in four games last season, tallying 77 yards and one touchdown, which came after a fumbled snap in the Gasparilla Bowl against Tulane.

Napier said that he is improving, while the coaching staff makes the decision for who the third running back is behind Jadan Baugh and Ja’Kobi Jackson.

Tank Hawkins

Sophomore wide receiver Tank Hawkins came to Florida from the IMG Academy ahead of last season and saw time in seven games. His first appearance was against Samford, catching a 36-yard touchdown in that game.

Napier said that he is tough and plays big.

“We need Tank to come alive here to create some depth in that room,” Napier said. “He can create explosive plays.”

Newcomers

In addition to young returners looking to contribute, several incoming freshman have made a lasting impact in their first offseason in Gainesville.

Jayden Woods

In Thursday’s media availability, redshirt senior edge George Gumbs Jr. said that Jayden Woods is a player to look out for this season.

This freshman was a four-star recruit out of Shawnee, Kan. In high school, he recorded 212 tackles, 18.5 sacks and seven forced fumbles. He flipped his commitment from Penn State to come to Florida.

Napier said that Woods stands out to him and his teammates.

Lagonza Hayward

Freshman Lagonza Hayward is a defensive back out of Lyons, Ga. In his junior year, he received first-team all-state honors at defensive back. He recorded 108 tackles and eight interceptions in his high school career.

Napier said that the rookie has a ways to go, but the staff wants to speed up his development to be game-ready.

Joseph Mbatchou

Defensive lineman Joseph Mbatchou played one year of football before coming to Florida, Napier said. He played basketball but transitioned to football, where he was taught the basics at Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga.

“He’s definitely got a bright future, and our goal is to help him get a little bit better every day and maybe there’s an opportunity for him to contribute at some point,” Napier said.

Up Next

There is still time to improve and work, as the Gators continue training camp until Aug. 20, per On3. Florida hosts LIU Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. to open its season.