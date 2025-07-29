Napier gives Lagway Update Ahead of First Fall Practice

Share Facebook

,Head coach Billy Napier provided an update to his star quarterback, DJ Lagway, on Tuesday, a day after suffering a lower-body injury that put him in a walking boot. Although Florida made it clear on Monday that Lagway’s injury was minor and not a long-term concern, it still left Gator fans holding their breath.

Billy Napier on D.J. Lagway's latest injury. pic.twitter.com/1uf57w5EQ8 — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) July 29, 2025

Napier said things look promising—he expects Lagway to be limited at the start of fall camp, which begins Wednesday.

“He’s day to day. The good thing is — I think we’re about a week removed. In general, he’s made a lot of quick progress. But it will be something that we’re monitoring, and hopefully, as we go, his ability to participate in practice will be a little bit more each opportunity that we get going forward,” Napier said.

Reason For Concern?

Another scare was not ideal for the sophomore from Willis, TX, who has had a series of injury mishaps. Lagway already dealt with a shoulder injury and a ‘hernia type problem” that kept him sidelined for spring ball. Napier acknowledged that Lagway missing reps in his first year as starter is not ideal, but still has the utmost confidence.

“I think, look, injuries are one of the tougher things about the profession, and certainly for him, being a year two player and a really motivated and hungry guy. So I think he’s done a good job staying connected. I think he still has a voice as a leader. He’s still walking the halls. He’s still able to be a factor in that regard. But he’s still a very young player and needs these reps for development as well,” Napier said.

“So, look, he’s in year two. He, I think, understands what’s required to be ready. It’s not ideal, but I think ultimately we’ll come up with the best plan we can to have him ready.”

With Lagway down, sophomore Aidan Warner and graduate transfer Harrison Bailey battle it out for first and second-team reps.

We will update this story when new information about Lagway’s status is announced.