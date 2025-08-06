Fr. WR Dallas Wilson suffers a lower-leg injury on Wednesday

Share Facebook

Wide receiver Dallas Wilson suffered a lower-leg injury during fall camp practice, per Gator Country’s Nick Marcinko. On Wednesday, the team announced that Wilson had sustained the injury earlier in the week, and that it will require a hard cast below his knee for the time being. Wilson is expected to miss multiple weeks due to the injury.

Star in the Making

It is a tough break for the 6-foot-3 freshman out of Tampa, FL, who was on track for a starting spot on the Gators’ offense. Wilson ranked among the highest-rated recruits in Florida’s 2025 class out of Tampa Bay Tech. Originally a four-star commit to Oregon, he flipped to the Gators after receiving permission to void his national letter of intent.

Back in July, head coach Billy Napier spoke about his recruitment at SEC Media Days.

“Yeah, Dallas’s recruitment was really unique. I think his family dynamic with his mother and his grandmother — and Dallas actually contacted us. I think he asked out of his national letter and then contacted us. We recruited Dallas the entire — ever since we knew he was a really good player. But, look, Dallas is going to make our team better,” Napier said.

Since Wilson arrived to campus, it has been nothing but good words from the players and coaching staff. Crediting his work ethic and his overall skillset.

“I’d say Dallas Wilson [stands out]. He can play, he can play no doubt,” said Florida edge rusher George Gumbs Jr. via Swamp247 Zach Goodall. “Every time I look up, I’m like, ‘Is he about to catch that?’ and yes. I’m like ‘Good job.’ But Dallas Wilson, he’s definitely doing a good job, he’s a good standout player to me.”

The youngster made his presence felt during Florida’s Orange and Blue game – securing 10 catches for 195 yards and two touchdowns. The 195-yard performance tied an Orange and Blue game record.

No.6 for six. Dallas Wilson now has seven receptions for 133 yards and a touchdown. Great ball by Harrison Bailey. pic.twitter.com/VDbGImULFR — Nick Marcinko (@marcinko_nick) April 12, 2025

Other Gator Injuries

This is not the first big name Gator to have his name added to the injury report. He joins fellow wideouts Eugene Wilson III, Aidan Mizell, and other freshman Muizz Tounkara, who have all experienced undisclosed injuries since camp got underway.

At the running back position, redshirt sophomore Treyaun Webb underwent surgery on Monday to repair a ruptured right hamstring per Swamp247 Graham Hall. Questions began swirling when he was absent from Tuesday’s practice, which led to news breaking about his scheduled procedure.

Fortunately, Webb is not expected to miss much time and could be ready for the Gators’ SEC opener against LSU on Sept. 13.