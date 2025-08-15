Florida Soccer Starts Season on Sour Note in Tallahassee

The Florida Gators’ soccer team made the trip up to Tallahassee for its first game of the 2025 season.

Facing in-state rivals No. 3 Florida State, the Gators started strong but were eventually overpowered by the Seminoles 5-0.

Final from Tallahassee Home opener next Thursday ⏭️#GoGators | Presented by @WellsFargo pic.twitter.com/E2aqSEGlrg — Gators Soccer (@GatorsSoccer) August 15, 2025

Florida was a heavy underdog entering the Seminole Sports Complex, coming off a 4-8-6 record in 2024. The Gators also came into the match hoping to avoid an eighth-consecutive loss to the Seminoles.

Head coach Samantha Bohan replaced nine starters in the offseason and the new-look Gators proved they were a different team in the first half.

The match, supposed to start at 7 p.m., went into lightning delay until 8 p.m. Immediately after the late kickoff, Florida showed an intensity that was missing for most of 2024.

In a brand new 3-4-3 formation, Bohan’s team looked strong defensively and contained Florida State for the first 30 minutes.

However, set pieces changed the complexion of the game. A corner kick led to Florida State’s Heather Gilchrist heading in the first goal of the game past Paloma Peña.

The game went back into delay for more than an hour and the floodgates opened from there. Gilchrist received a cross and scored again after the break giving the Seminoles a two-goal lead.

Just two minutes later, the Gators suffered from a set piece yet again. Florida State’s free kick attempt led to a header goal by Wrianna Hudson, her second goal against the Gators in as many years.

The Seminoles led 3-0 at the end of the first half, a lead that grew as the game progressed.

Florida State dominated the second period, posting 19 shots to Florida’s five. The Seminoles added two more goals to their tally, rounding out a 5-0 victory, FSU’s 29th consecutive home win.

Regardless of the score, Bohan saw a change in her team from last season.

“It gave us some really good insight into the season moving forward,” Bohan said. “But obviously disappointed to come away with a loss.”

Florida will have to wait until next Thursday to earn their first win of the season, taking on Towson in Gainesville at 7 p.m.

