Former NFL Star urges Florida to ‘Answer your call to greatness’

Stakes are higher than ever for head coach Billy Napier at Florida. Many see this as his make-or-break year, despite continued support from AD Scott Stricklin midway through the 2024 season.

But with Florida returning its star quarterback DJ Lagway, four starters on the offensive line, multiple offensive weapons, and a defense with 62 percent of its production back, many believe it is playoffs or bust in 2025. Florida does not need reminding of what is at hand going into the year, but extra motivation never was a bad thing.

This offseason, Florida has brought in speakers to remind the team of their goals. This past week, the Gators welcomed Matthew Slater, a former NFL wideout, who played 16 seasons with the New England Patriots.

The message was simple: Answer your call to greatness and be intentional about your plan.

Sophomore linebacker Myles Graham expressed his pleasure of having Slater in and explained that his message is one he has heard before from former Gator, now NFL linebacker Shemar James.

“We had Matthew Slater come in from the Patriots come in Friday, and he talked to us about intentionality. That’s one of the things I learned from Shemar [James]. He’s just intentional in everything. He was a great role model. He’d be first in line at practice. He would be the first linebacker in the building. He’d be the last to leave. He was a true pro. I learned a lot from Shemar. We have big shoes to fill. I’m excited to know, make him proud, and to see him play at the next level as well,” Graham said.

“[Slater] came in and talked to us about vision. Being intentional with everything you do. And remembering your why, but also remembering your teammate’s why, so you can hold them accountable. And putting your head down and leading with your attitude and effort.”

Napier opened his press conference on Monday by raving about Slater as a person and his message to the team.

“Man, what an impressive body of work. I think the more that I learned about Matthew [Slater] and his background, and his career is not just the football player but more importantly, the leader, kind of the glue guy, obviously well recognized for his special teams play, but in general, his role within the organization and just the culture of the team,” Napier said.

“He had a strong message for our team about vision in challenging young people to really be intentional about their plan. He mentioned a few things I talked to the team about every day, that the good Lord wakes you up is a gift. I think he talked to our guys about, No one owes you anything, and no one is entitled to anything. And you have to earn everything; you have to view it as a blessing. You have to operate out of gratitude, and you will truly have to see it as an opportunity. And what are you going to do with that?” Napier added.

Florida special teams coordinator Joe Houston spent four seasons (2020–2023) coaching Slater as the Patriots’ special teams assistant. In addition, UF assistant of player development Brandon Spikes, a former Gator linebacker, played five seasons alongside Slater in New England from 2010–2013 before returning in 2015.

Furthermore, the Gators don’t lack motivation, but the program has emphasized surrounding players with accomplished former pros as it prepares to pull out all the stops for the 2025 season. The season kicks off on Aug. 30 against Long Island University at 7pm Eastern.

