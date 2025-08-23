Florida Announces its Uniform Schedule for 2025 Season

On Friday, the Florida Gators released their uniform schedule for the 2025 season. The Gators will wear seven different uniform combinations this year, all paired with their classic orange helmet.

When Florida gets its season underway against LIU next Saturday, the team will be rocking the blue jersey-white pants combo. They will use these three more times, with the others scheduled for Sept. 13 at LSU, Oct. 4 against Texas, and in the SEC finale against Tennessee.

Florida will wear its orange-blue-orange uniform next on Sept. 6 against USF. Florida wore this twice in 2024, both resulting in wins against Samford and Tulane in the Gasparilla Bowl. Before last season, Florida had not worn them since 2016.

Moving on, Florida will wear the orange-white-blue uniform for two big road games this season. The first will be against Miami on Sept. 20, and then again on Oct. 11 when Florida travels to College Station to play Texas A&M.

Florida will be turning back the clocks for Homecoming weekend with the revival of 60s-era throwbacks when it hosts Mississippi State on Oct. 18. It is the first time since 2021 that Florida will be wearing these old-school fits, which comes with an alternate logo on the orange helmet.

Reporters asked Head Coach Billy Napier about the jerseys at Monday’s press conference, and he gave a classic coach-speak answer.

“Looking good is nice, playing better is nicer,” Napier said. “So I hope they’re worried about how they play and not what they’re wearing.”

Continuing on, Florida will bust out its signature orange-blue-blue or “big-game blues” against rival Georgia on Nov. 1 in Jacksonville and in the regular-season finale versus Florida State. The big-game blues made one appearance last season, and that was in Florida’s season-turning win over LSU. It will be the first time ever that the Gators wear this combination at the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.

Finishing up with the final two road designs, the first being on Nov. 8 at Kentucky, when Florida wears the orange-white-orange. The following week in Oxford, MS, Florida will bring out the orange-white-white style.

With that said, the lineup once again leaves out the all-orange and all-black alternates. It will be the fourth straight year the all-oranges fail to mix into the rotation, with the last time coming in a loss at LSU back in 2021.

Florida wore the all-blacks once against Arkansas in 2023, during what was supposed to be a “black-out game”, a game surprisingly played at noon. Florida’s fate was the same in that matchup, falling to the Razorbacks in overtime, not wearing the all-black jerseys since.

