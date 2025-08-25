Florida Gators’ Luke Poulter On Haskins Award Watch List

Gator men’s golfer Luke Poulter was voted onto the prestigious Fred Haskins Award’s 2025-26 Preseason Watch List on Monday, August 25th after a blazing sophomore season.

The Fred Haskins Award is a storied trophy given to the most outstanding male collegiate golfer at the end of each season. Every year, college players, coaches, and media vote on 10 finalists for the honor.

Since its inception in 1971, UF has watched one of their own win once – Phil Hancock in 1976. Florida nominees from previous years include Chris DiMarco, Sam Horsfield, and Camilo Villegas.

Poulter’s selection for the Watch List comes after an outstanding last season. He earned All-American honors twice, by PING and Golfweek, and a PING All-Region.

The PING All-American selected four Gators, tying them with Arizona State, Auburn, and Oklahoma for the most among any team. This came after the men’s team reached the semifinals of the NCAA D1 Men’s Golf Championship.

Poulter won his first collegiate individual title at the 54-hole Schenkel Invitational in March, winning with a 208 (-8) score. At the SEC Championship Match Play, he went undefeated (3-0) with victories in the Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and Finals, helping the Gators clinch their 17th SEC title.

His 2024-25 season stroke average was a 71.2, the third-lowest of the Gators.

Some of the other 24 players on the list include Ethan Fang and Preston Stout. These players were part of Oklahoma State’s national championship winning team last season.

Virginia’s Ben James and Bryan Lee also feature on the list after beating Florida in last year’s semifinal round.

On August 18, 2025, the Great Britain and Ireland Team selected Poulter to play for them in the 50th Walker Cup. This outing follows Poulter securing the team the St. Andrews Trophy against Continent of Europe in July.

Category: Feature Sports News, Gators Men's Golf, Golf