Who Made Cut? Buccaneers Drop Roster To 53

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had to make tough decisions when it came time to cut their roster down from 91 to 53.

As Tuesday is quickly approaching and is the deadline for all NFL teams to finalize their 2025 season roster.

Among the 38 players that were cut, one that noticeably stood out is Shilo Sanders. Sanders is a safety from the University of Colorado who has been a hot commodity. He starred for his father Deion Sanders and played alongside his brother Shadeur Sanders who now plays for the Browns.

He signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent after April’s NFL Draft.

The Buccaneers waived Sanders on Sunday after he was ejected from a preseason game for throwing a punch at an opposing player.

In less than 24 hours, rookie safety Shilo Sanders got ejected from a game and then waived from the Buccaneers. pic.twitter.com/HcyUk5uv9e — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 24, 2025

Given his notoriety, Sanders could make it onto another team’s practice squad in the near future.

Former Florida Gator Desmond Watson has signed with the Buccaneers as a defensive tackle. He weighed 464 pounds on his pro day and the Buccaneers hope that he can make a big interior difference as long as he can get lighter while maintaining strength.

As the Buccaneers look to make cuts for their 53 man roster, Watson could be one of them but the Buccaneers only promised him $70,000 when he signed and they hope that his size can help the team out this season.

Watson’s NFL career has been put on hold until he reaches specific weight and conditioning goals. Currently, he cannot practice with the team.

Some other noticeable players who did not make the 53 man cut:

Jose Ramirez is an offensive linebacker who is a former sixth round draft pick from Eastern Michigan University. This was his second consecutive season missing the final roster. However, there is a chance he could get placed on the practice squad or claimed off the waivers.

WIll Brooks is a safety from the University of Tennessee and spent only six days with the Buccaneers. Brooks played in the final preseason game but was cut shortly after.

Mike Greene is a defensive lineman who attended James Madison. He joined the team three years ago in 2022 as an undrafted free agent.

Category: Football, NFL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers