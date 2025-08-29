Former Florida Gators star Ben Shelton Retires in Third Round of U.S. Open

Ben Shelton’s U.S. Open run came to an early end Friday afternoon after he was forced to retire in the third round. After falling to the ground on his shoulder in his match against France’s Adrian Mannarino, the former Florida Gators tennis star began to feel pain.

Shelton signaled to his father and coach, Bryan Shelton, and took a medical timeout after saving a break point in the opening game of the fourth set. The injury occurred during the third set in an attempt to secure the winning point.

Shelton tried to continue play but was visibly struggling as he rushed the net on almost every point. At the end of the fourth set, he retired with the score at two sets apiece at 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 4-6.

The result is a huge blow. Currently ranked No. 6, Shelton had hoped to make a strong run at America’s No. 1 ranking, currently held by Taylor Fritz. He has had the best season of his career so far, winning his first ATP Masters 100 title earlier this month, making a historic run to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon and hoping to make it to the Nitto ATP Finals this November.

Mannarino advanced to the fourth round of the U.S. Open and faces No. 20 Jiri Lehecka, who dominated Raphael Collignon in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

