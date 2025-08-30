A Look at Florida’s Opponent: LIU Sharks

The Florida Gators host LIU for opening weekend of the 2025 college football season. Let’s take a look at the Sharks ahead of the big night.

LIU finished the 2024 year 4-8 overall and 3-3 in Northeast Conference play. The Sharks scored 35 touchdowns, averaging 22.2 points per game.

Florida coach Billy Napier acknowledged Monday that the Sharks had a good finish to the 2024 season and enter Saturday’s game with momentum.

“When you turn the tape on, there’s really good intangibles,” Napier said. “They play hard. They play with effort and toughness. There’s discipline, and they have a really thought out plan on offense, defense and special teams.”

Napier also made it clear in the press conference that the Gator staff does not see LIU as a cakewalk. Instead, it is a good test for the team to work together for the first time when it really counts against the Sharks, who represent the Northeast Conference after transitioning to Division I in 2019.

Program Leaders

Like Napier, LIU coach Ron Cooper is yet another product of Nick Saban. He began his role for the Sharks in January 2022 and brings years of experience from Notre Dame, LSU and Texas A&M. He also worked under former Gators coach Steve Spurrier at South Carolina.

“Coach Cooper is well-respected in the profession. He’s had a heck of a journey. For him to get an opportunity to be head coach, I think he’s done a great job,” Napier said. “In general, he’s got a great grasp of the game.”

At the wheel of the Sharks’ offense is redshirt junior Ethan Greenwood. The 188-pound QB is a dual-threat talent who led LIU to a 4-2 finish after a 0-6 start to the 2024 season.

“I think you see their team getting better,” Napier said. “Last year, they had some really big wins down the stretch. I think you got a good young quarterback who can cause some problems for you.”

As LIU’s lead rusher in 2024, Greenwood earned recognition on the Walter Payton Award Preseason Watch List.

According to ESPN, LIU’s top catcher is sophomore Cory Nichols, who led the Sharks in receptions (22) and receiving yards (302) to land on the All-NEC Preseason list.

Defensive Standouts

On the defense, two players stand out: DQ Watkins and Todd Bowles Jr.

A graduate student, Watkins received Preseason All-NEC honors as an edge rusher for his 39 total tackles and 4.5 sacks in the 2024 season, per ESPN.

Bowles Jr., the son of Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, began his career at Rutgers before transferring to LIU in 2022. The defensive back made 20 tackles for the Sharks last season and was also awarded Preseason All-NEC honors.

Florida and LIU face off at 7 p.m. ET on SEC Network+ and 98.1-FM/AM-850 WRUF.

