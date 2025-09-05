Gators Soccer Clips FGCU Eagles’ Wings, 2-1

Returning to Dizney Stadium after a win on the road, the Florida Gators clipped the Eagles’ wings for a 2-1 soccer win against Florida Gulf Coast.

After a bounce-back win at Maryland on Sunday, the Gators (4-2) kept the winning energy rolling Thursday.

Off the jump, both teams were fired up. FGCU (2-2-1) started pressing high. The Eagles sought counters and encountered several chances early on.

Preparing to chomp their competition, the Gators responded to the pressing with several counter-attacking opportunities

Megan Hinnenkamp had multiple shots from the right side, one of which hit the net and another across the goal. However, Hinnenkamp’s largest contribution came through her passing. In the 33rd minute, she assisted Sophia Sindelar to secure the Gators a 1-0 lead.

“I would say we practice crossing and finishing like every single day,” Sindelar said. “That’s how a lot of SEC goals are scored, so I think that it’s good that we are finally starting to see it click in the real game.”

Full Postgame Interview with Florida Gators midfielder Sophia Sindelar after her opening goal in the Gators’ 2-1 win over FGCU. pic.twitter.com/YpZk80xnnd — David (@davidaalopezz) September 5, 2025

FGCU entered the second half hungry for a comeback, once again pressing the Gators in possession. In the 47th minute, FGCU’s’ Erika Zschuppe hit the crossbar and looked like an equalizer, but a VAR review confirmed the ball never crossed the goal line.

Then, the Gators chomped down once more. Charlotte McClure added another stunning score in the 60th minute by shooting across her body into the top right corner to double Florida’s lead.

McClure has now scored goals in back-to-back games.

“I think one of the pros of this team is that we can score from anywhere and any person,” McClure said. “It’s pretty great to be a 10 and have the freedom to go up and knowing that our backline is strong.”

Despite the 2-0 deficit, the Eagles were back and clawing for more. Just 55 seconds after McClure’s goal, Kate Friday responded with a goal to narrow the Gators’ lead to 2-1.

Florida, however, dominated possession immediately after and the tired wings and legs from FGCU gave the Gators much more space.

Several other Gators took attempts on goal before the final whistle, but the first two goals were enough to secure a Florida win.

“I think this is a real sign of growth,” Florida coach Samantha Bohon said. “The diversity of our attacking is really important and we’ve never had that since we’ve been here.”

The Eagles have not been successful against SEC opponents, having lost to Louisiana State University two weeks prior to their defeat against the Gators. FGCU has another chance on Sunday against Auburn.

It’s one final home test for the Gators before a grueling SEC schedule.. They host Georgia State at Dizney Stadium at 6 p.m. Sunday (SEC Network+, 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF).

“Gator nation is always fantastic,” Bohon said. “Whether we’ve had weather delays, you know, all the things they still show up. So we’re just really grateful to play home.”

Category: Feature Sports News, Gainesville, Gators Soccer, Soccer