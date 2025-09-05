Meet the Gators Golf Team: Players Behind the No. 4 Ranking

The Gators are back on the course this Saturday at the Sahalee Players Championship, ready to swing into a new season. After hoisting the SEC Championship trophy last season and racking up individual honors, Florida enters the season ranked No. 4.

Fresh Faces

Florida’s future is in good hands with a trio of decorated newcomers. From Auckland, New Zealand, Josh Bai enters the season with many accolades under his belt. In 2024, he finished third at the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley, one of junior golf’s most prestigious stages. In 2023, Bai was runner-up in the U.S. Junior Amateur Championship.

It seems for Trevor Gutschewski, golf runs in his blood. His brother plays for Iowa State and his dad competed in 157 PGA Tour events. Gutschewski led his high school to back-to-back state titles in 2023 and 2024, while he was crowned United States Junior Amateur Champion. He also recently competed in the 2025 U.S. Open and the 2025 Western Junior Champion.

Parker Severs, from Lakewood Ranch, Florida, adds another layer of firepower. Severs has won seven Florida Junior Tour events and led his high school to FHSAA Class Regional and District titles in 2024. In 2023, he placed second at the FHSAA State Championship.

Sophomore Standouts

Parker Sands, Rylan Shim and Zack Swanwick make up the sophomore class of men’s golf. Both Sands and Shim were featured in the SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll, while Swanwick was named to the All-SEC Freshman Team. Shim has also been named to the SEC Community Service Team in 2024 and 2025.

Transfers and Tested Talent

Noah Kent is finally playing for the Gators after transferring from Iowa last year in December. Kent will be a player to keep an eye out for after his performance in this year’s Masters. He made back-to-back birdies in holes three and four in the first round, tying him for the lead at the time. The transfer also teed off during the 2025 U.S. Open.

Jack Turner and Luke Poulter, both Orlando natives, earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors last season. Turner received the accolade twice in April, and Poulter received it twice in February and October. Turner was named to the All-SEC Freshman team in 2024 as well as the Second Team in 2025.

Veteran Leadership

Matthew Kress was the SEC Golfer of the Week and named to SEC-All Freshman Team in 2023. He has played 38 tournaments in his career and led the Gators to victory at the 2023 Georgetown Intercollegiate.

Parker Bell led the field in driving distance at the 2024 U.S. Open. He was the first to make a birdie in the tournament. Bell played in six tournaments last season and had a season-best finish at the Fighting Illini Invitational, tying for 14th.

Category: Gator Sports, Gators Men's Golf