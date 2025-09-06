Gators Soccer Takes On Georgia State In Final Non-Conference Match

Florida soccer is amid its best start in years, sporting a 4-2 record. That’s largely to the credit of Addy Hess.

The forward won SEC Freshman of the Week after her two-goal performance against Maryland Sunday. She’s tied for the team lead in goals, while also pacing Florida in assists and points. Her contributions have played a pivotal role in Florida winning its last two games. It beat the Terps 3-1 on the road and topped FGCU 2-1 Thursday.

The Gators will now look to extend their winning streak to three games as they take on Georgia State at home Sunday. It’s their last non-conference match before beginning the SEC schedule.

Their opponent, Georgia State, has been on an opposite trajectory. It fell to No. 12 South Carolina Sunday and Samford Thursday, both by a score of 3-0. Samford was its first loss at home this season. It snapped a five-game home winning streak dating back to last season.

This is the two teams’ second time playing each other. In their only other matchup, which occurred last season, Florida won 2-0, with Lena Bailey scoring one of the Gators’ goals. She has played in all six of the Gators’ matches this year and has had four shots on goal in her last five games, including one goal during Florida’s match against UNF.

Charlotte McClure will accompany Bailey and Hess in Florida’s offensive front after scoring goals in UF’s last two games. McClure, a redshirt senior, has started all six of the Gators’ games this season and is fourth on the team in minutes played, tied for first in goals and tied for fourth on the team in points.

Additionally, with the game in Gainesville, Florida may have another advantage. Georgia State has not found success on the road this season. It is 0-2 and its opponents outscored it 5-1 in the two games. Meanwhile, Florida is 3-1 at home, outscoring their opponents 11-4.

The Gators are looking to go into their SEC schedule with as much positive momentum as possible. Florida has struggled in SEC play recently, posting a 7-33-9 record against their conference since 2020. Florida is looking to have their first winning record in conference play since 2019, and a win against Georgia State will vault them into the conference slate with momentum.

