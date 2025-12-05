Florida Hires Nick Zimmerman to Lead Gators Soccer Into New Era

The University of Florida announced Friday that Nick Zimmerman will take over as head coach of the Gators women’s soccer program. Zimmerman, a Tampa native, returns to Florida and becomes only the fourth head coach in program history.

He replaces Samantha Bohon, whose four-year tenure with the Gators ended after the 2025 season. Bohon compiled an 18–34–18 overall record (5–23–12 in SEC play) and led Florida to its first SEC Tournament appearance since 2021, ending with a first-round loss to Kentucky. Following Bohon’s firing on Nov. 12, Florida conducted a national search and selected Zimmerman to lead the team into its 32nd season next fall.

Zimmerman most recently coached at Mississippi State University, where he was promoted to head coach in December 2024 after four years as an assistant coach. Over the past six seasons, the Bulldogs became a consistent national contender with NCAA Tournament appearances in each of the last four seasons and six consecutive SEC Tournament appearances. In 2024, MSU captured its first-ever SEC regular-season title, going a perfect 10–0 in conference play.

In Zimmerman’s first season as head coach, MSU went 12–7–1 overall (5–4–1 SEC). The Bulldogs advanced to the SEC semifinals and earned an NCAA Tournament bid. The 2025 season included marquee wins over three top-10 teams (a 3–2 upset of No. 1 Tennessee, and victories at No. 4 Arkansas and at No. 10 Wake Forest). MSU’s season ended with a 1–0 loss to Lipscomb in the first round of the tournament.

The program’s recruiting also reached new heights with Zimmerman on the coaching staff. MSU achieved four TopDrawerSoccer top-50 recruiting classes in a row from 2020–2023.

Before Mississippi State, Zimmerman was a respected assistant coach at the collegiate and youth levels. From 2015–2018, he was an assistant at Columbus State University, where he helped power one of the nation’s most explosive offenses. CSU won Peach Belt Conference regular-season and tournament titles and reached the NCAA Division II championship final during that span.

Zimmerman also held roles in U.S. youth development. He coached Region II and Olympic Development Program teams, worked with U.S. Soccer’s National Training Center and ID2 programs and served as a U.S. Soccer coaching instructor. He earned United Soccer Coaches Southeast Staff of the Year honors in 2023 and 2024.

As a player, Zimmerman was a standout midfielder at James Madison University (2005–2008), earning multiple All-Colonial Athletic Association honors. He was drafted by the New York Red Bulls (2009 MLS SuperDraft) and by Philadelphia Union, then played professionally in the NASL and USL.

Zimmerman is known for high-powered offenses and strong recruiting, qualities Florida hopes will boost the program. His teams at MSU and Columbus State were among the nation’s highest-scoring squads. Mississippi State was among the top–25 teams in goals scored under his guidance, and his CSU teams averaged over four goals per game.

He also has a track record of developing talent: numerous players under his coaching earned all-conference or All-America honors. Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin cited his record of building winning programs and recruiting at a high level as key reasons for his hire.

“Nick is a proven builder of winning programs,” Stricklin said in a press release. “His results are not accidental – he recruits at a high level, develops talent and instills a standard that produces sustained success.”

With Florida’s strong facilities and academics, Zimmerman now has tools to attract top recruits. Stricklin has emphasized that Florida expects to compete for championships, and Zimmerman’s history suggests he will bring “vision, discipline and competitive DNA” to meet that challenge, he stated in his press release. “Florida soccer expects to compete for championships and Nick embraces that expectation,” he said.

Zimmerman will officially take over coaching duties immediately, leading the Gators into spring practice and the 2026 season. Florida has already announced four incoming signees for the 2026 class: Mia Gray, Lael Hill, Conamora Ndana and Nylah Norris.

In the coming months, he will integrate new recruits and any transfers with returning players, install his attack-minded style in training, and prepare for a tough SEC schedule. The program finished 6–7–5 overall (2–3–5 SEC) in 2025, and now the goal under Zimmerman will be to improve that record and return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019.

“Florida is elite in so many different ways and I couldn’t be more excited,” Zimmerman said in his introductory press conference Friday. “It’s performance early on over results and our identity is going to be clear, not only when teams play us but when fans come from near and far to come watch the Florida Gators.”

